The Blues will also need to take into consideration a sell-on clause that was reportedly inserted into the deal that took the giant stopper from Hibs to the Hatters in June 2022.

Pompey are keen on the 28-year-old after he enjoyed a successful loan stint at Fratton Park over the second half of last season.

Macey made 21 appearances for the club and provided the goalkeeping department with stability following Josh Griffiths’ return to parent club West Brom in January.

There’s optimism that a deal can be struck, with the former Arsenal under-23 man enjoying the experience of regular game time once again. Meanwhile, Luton’s promotion to the Premier League means Macey’s unlikely to be given the responsibility of being first choice in the top flight. Indeed, Nottingham Forest loanee Ethan Horvath was the Hatters’ No1 when a return to English football’s top tier was secured following play-off final victory over Coventry.

The Blues have contingency plans in place if Luton were to insist Macey stays for the remaining 12 months of his Kenilworth Road contract. Former Burnley and Peterborough keeper Will Norris is on their radar if complications arise, with the 29-year-old available on a free transfer.

But with Macey their top target, efforts are expected to intensify in order to bring him back to PO4.

To do so, though, a transfer fee will need to be negotiated, as will a clause that was inserted in the deal that saw the keeper swap Easter Road for Kenilworth Road last summer.

Goalkeeper Matt Macey has a year remaining on his current Luton deal

Edinburgh Live reported in June 2022 that a sell-on condition, plus add-ons, was insisted upon by Hibs after they agreed to cash in on the keeper following 48 appearances for the club.

That will need to be part of any future talks between the Blues and Luton – and could prove a stumbling block when it comes to agreeing a transfer fee, with the Daily Mail reporting that Macey joined the Hatters for around £100,000, despite both parties agreeing to keep it undisclosed.

With Macey halfway through a two-year deal, Luton will, no doubt, be looking to recoup a large chunk, if not all, of the money they forked out just 12 months ago.

Pompey will in all likelihood have factored that in when determining their budget for this summer’s transfer window.

However, both conditions are likely to slow down any potential deal rather than speed it up.