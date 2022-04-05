'Nothing to play for .. Onto next season ... Portsmouth fans believe faint play-off hopes are all-but over as Blues draw with Bolton
The Pompey supporters’ verdict from the Blues’ Bolton draw is in.
Aiden O’Brien’s strike early in the second half gave the visitors the lead, before Kieran Sadlier equalised from the penalty spot with 10 minutes to go.
The stalemate leaves the Fratton outfit 12 points off the play-off places – with some believing they’re faint hopes of reaching the top-six are all-but over.
However, it’s not mathematically impossible for Danny Cowley’s side to reach the promotion tournament – but it would take a mammoth effort to do so.
Here’s how fans reacted online.
@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: A distinctly end of the season feel to this game tonight
@EggtekPFC: The play-offs were never really achievable. Onto next season.
@JSweetman92: Missed opportunities and poor final pass costing us again. Have to take the positives out of these games with nothing to play for though. The football we play is at times delightful, and if we can take a lot of this into next season we can build on it
@Lewieboy: Next season is gonna be harder than ever to get promoted!
@MikePompey: So glad to see Jacobs back in the team. Linking well with the front to..
@Davis_1999: That’s our play-off hopes gone. It’s the hope that kills you.
@Dan_Lewis1999: Not good enough.
@debojono: league one forever
@hm_1308: Season is well and truly finished.
@jakemeyers2015: We go again next season
Message From the Editor
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.