George Hirst attempts an acrobatic overhead kick against Bolton. Picture: Philip Bryan

Aiden O’Brien’s strike early in the second half gave the visitors the lead, before Kieran Sadlier equalised from the penalty spot with 10 minutes to go.

The stalemate leaves the Fratton outfit 12 points off the play-off places – with some believing they’re faint hopes of reaching the top-six are all-but over.

However, it’s not mathematically impossible for Danny Cowley’s side to reach the promotion tournament – but it would take a mammoth effort to do so.

Here’s how fans reacted online.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: A distinctly end of the season feel to this game tonight

@EggtekPFC: The play-offs were never really achievable. Onto next season.

@JSweetman92: Missed opportunities and poor final pass costing us again. Have to take the positives out of these games with nothing to play for though. The football we play is at times delightful, and if we can take a lot of this into next season we can build on it

@Lewieboy: Next season is gonna be harder than ever to get promoted!

@MikePompey: So glad to see Jacobs back in the team. Linking well with the front to..

@Davis_1999: That’s our play-off hopes gone. It’s the hope that kills you.

@Dan_Lewis1999: Not good enough.

@debojono: league one forever

@hm_1308: Season is well and truly finished.

@jakemeyers2015: We go again next season

