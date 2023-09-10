Nutmegs, dribbling in the box and international experience which made Chelsea new boy the attacking talent Portsmouth have today
The Pompey new boy has told how he was once a ball-playing central defender at age-group level for the Young Lions.
And that desire to play with flare and creativity at the back was one which was nurtured by international coaches.
That helped the Chelsea starlet become one of the most fancied young players in the game, as he came through the ranks at the Premier League outfit.
Anjorin has long been touted for big things as he developed at the Londoner’s Cobham base from under-seven level - eventually making his Premier League debut at the age of 18.
That progress ensured he was given a five-year deal after his debut against Everton in 2020, with loan moves at Spartak Moscow and Huddersfield following.
Anjorin has also been an international fixture, with the Poole-born talent coming through the age groups for his country.
That played a seminal role in forming his football philosophy and adopting an free-flowing approach to the game.
Anjorin said: ‘When I was younger, around 15 or 16 I used to be a centre-half.
‘I’d watch players doing skills and I’d think that was something I could do.
‘I started doing it from centre-back, so that’s how I ended up being pushed further forward. I loved dribbling in the box!
‘I was playing for England at under-16s in a tournament.
‘I got the ball from the keeper, body feinted and ‘megged someone right on the edge of the box. That was me as the centre-half!
‘The coaches loved it and encouraged it - they encouraged that philosophy. In terms of my attacking prowess that helped me.’