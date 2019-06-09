Pompey are weighing up a reunion with Jason Pearce.

But the Charlton defender’s age and wages could scupper the chances of a Fratton homecoming.

The News understands Pearce is under consideration as a defensive reinforcement to Kenny Jackett’s squad.

There has been no contact made with the Addicks, however, to speak to the former Blues captain.

Pearce is being linked with Pompey, according to reports, as well as League One rivals Sunderland and Oxford United.

The 31-year-old has a year left on his existing deal at The Valley, after joining the Londoners from Wigan in 2016.

Jason Pearce in Pompey colours. Picture: Barry Zee

The no-nonsense centre-half has made 81 appearances in that time, with 28 outings arriving last term including in the play-off final win against Sunderland.

But regular starts haven’t always been easy for Pearce to find under Lee Bowyer, with the likes of Patrick Bauer and Naby Sarr options in the same area of the pitch.

So a return for a third spell at the club he came through the ranks at could well appeal for the former News/Sports Mail player of the season - who has made no secret he would one day like a Pompey homecoming.

With Pearce under contract, however, it’s likely he would command a fee to make that move a reality.

And after his side secured a return to the Championship, there’s every chance his wages will go up.

Tempting Pearce to walk away from that deal and the chance to play in the second tier is unlikely to come cheaply.

Pompey will be aware of that and have stated on many occasions they aren’t prepared to spend recklessly - although there is flexibility in Jackett’s budget.

There is also the defender’s age to consider.

Although, Pearce undoubtedly still has much to offer at the age of 31, he doesn’t fall into the club’s stated model of bringing in players with potential to develop and a resale value.

Pompey are unlikely to be keen to hand an extended deal to someone the wrong side of 30 - and that is likely to be what a player in Pearce’s position would ask for.

It’s a potential move which is likely to be received well by fans, however, who are aware of the former trainee’s Blues affiliation, while the ex-Wigan and Leeds man’s whole-hearted approach and leadership qualities would be a welcome addition to the Fratton dressing room.