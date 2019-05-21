Have your say

Rangers have had a bid rejected for reported Pompey target George Edmundson.

MailOnline reports the Scottish Premiership heavyweight have fallen below the Latics’ valuation of the centre-back, which is more than £450,000.

The Blues were linked with a move for Edmundson earlier this month.

The likes of Sunderland, Stoke, Hull, Preston and Fleetwood are also apparently watching with interest.

Edmundson made 54 appearances as Oldham finished 14th in League Two this season.

MailOnline claims the Boundary Park outfit are keen to spark a bidding war for the 21-year-old.

Kenny Jackett is keen to bring a centre-half to Pompey this summer – regardless of whether prized-asset Matt Clarke leaves or not.

The Blues have their eye on Bristol Rovers skipper Tom Lockyer, who has opted to leave the Memorial Stadium after turning down fresh terms.