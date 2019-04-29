Have your say

Omar Bogle could return to Pompey’s match-day squad for the visit of Peterborough.

The on-loan Cardiff striker, who has missed the recent games against Coventry and Sunderland, had been suffering from swelling around his knee and ankle.

However, he returned to Blues training today and is in contention to feature against the Posh.

Pompey need a win from their game in hand to have any chance over overhauling the four points that separate them and leaders Luton and Barnsley (both on 91 points).

Bogle, who has scored four goals in 12 appearances since his January move from the Bluebirds, will provide Kenny Jackett with extra fire-power for a game that requires maximum points.

The Blues started with fellow loanee James Vaughan in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, before he was replaced by Oli Hawkins in the second half.

'Omar trained this morning, so has a chance (of facing Peterborough),’ said Jackett.

‘We'll have a look at him tomorrow morning and see how he is.

'But, yeah, full training today, seemed okay, and certainly a consideration for tomorrow.’

