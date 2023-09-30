Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And Joe Morrell feels that prowess is something Pompey have to continue to make the most of, as they bid to build on their promising early-season form.

Bishop’s season is now firmly up and running with three goals in his past four outings taking his total to the season to five.

That’s off the back of an outstanding maiden campaign, where the Magic Man bagged 24 goals following his £500,000 arrival from Accrington – sparking talk of interest from the likes of Ipswich and Blackburn.

Morrell highlighted a belief Pompey have upped their threat from deliveries from wide areas under John Mousinho.

And with Bishop leading the line, he feels that’s something his team-mates simply have to make the most of.

He said: ‘A lot of our goals have come from crosses this season.

Colby Bishop celebrates his last-gasp leveller at Derby to secure a 1-1 draw. The striker has been touted as one of the best attacking aerial threats outside the Premier League. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘When you have one of the best in the country you have to make the most of it - that’s what we’re doing.

‘I think everyone who watches Colby every week understands how important he is to us and how much he brings to the team.

‘I’ve always said about Colby, he doesn’t need a goal to play well.

‘I think that is a great trait to have as a number nine.’

Pompey go to Wigan today with Christian Saydee back in the fold after his hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Kusini Yengi is building his return from an ankle injury picked up in training last month.

With the supply the Blues can offer from wide areas, the Wales international sees crosses being a potentially rich supply of further goals this term.

Morrell added: ‘We’ve seen from earlier in the season, we had Kas (Yengi) there who is injured but I’m sure will come back and have the same effect. Then there’s Christian coming back.

