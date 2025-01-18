‘One of the best’: Portsmouth boss’ significant statement after downing big-spending Middlesbrough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And the Blues boss saluted his players for building their morale back up, after taking the disappointing hit of Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat at Blackburn and dropping back into the Championship drop zone.
Pompey were good value for their come-from-behind 2-1 win over Michael Carrick’s side, as Matt Ritchie’s second-half double cancelled out Emmanuel Latte Lath’s first-half opener.
The Blues started well but took the bloe of Lath’s 30th-minute goal and then could have fallen further behind, before responding well in the second half.
Mousinho sees the result as a landmark moment for his men, as they made it five wins from six at Fratton Park and 16 points from a possible 18 at home.
Taken in the context of the Blackburn loss and factoring in the strength of Boro, who have spent handsomely to assemble their squad, Mousinho ranked the afternoon as one of the big high points of the season.
He said: ‘It was a really good game of football - powerful and technical against a quality outfit.
‘We had the fortune of watching them at the Riverside against Cardiff recently and it was a really positive display from Middlesbrough, so we know they’re an excellent team.‘
So to have that level of performance against them and get the result was excellent.‘It feels like one of the most important results of the season, coming off the back of three away performances.
‘It feels like one of the best wins of the season, because of the circumstances of Wednesday night and the fact we had to pick ourselves up after a long journey back.
‘Morale was low and we didn’t expect the boys to come bouncing into training on Thursday, but for them to pick themselves up was excellent.
‘As individuals and a collective that’s something the boys have done themselves, so I’m really, really pleased with all those aspects.
‘The performance was excellent, the result was excellent and we’ve come away with three points - which is the most important thing.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.