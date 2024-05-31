Excited Pompey fans are having to wait patiently for the summer transfer window to open.
More than six weeks have passed since the League One title was secured against Barnsley last month. And while plenty has happened at Fratton Park since those wonderful celebratory scenes, no new signings have arrived to bolster the feel-good factor that has been palpable around PO4 ever since confirmation of the Blues’ new Championship status.
Pompey have stressed no new signings will be announced until after the transfer window opens officially on Friday June 14. That’s still two weeks away, which will seem like forever, especially when a number of clubs have begun announcing new arrivals ahead of the official opening for business.
That, however, gives the Blues plenty of time to quietly go about their business - and to spring a surprise or two come next month. But what are the key transfer issues going into this transfer window? What’s the priorities? What needs to be done and what’s head coach John Mousinho said about the key issues at the centre of the Blues’ transfer plans this summer?
Since the 2023-24 season came to the close, The News has quizzed the Pompey boss on a whole range of issues that will shape the course of this window. Here’s his responses to 20 key factors that will be at play over the coming months.
1. Pompey boss John Mousinho can expect a busy summer of recruitment at Fratton Park
2. Finances to compete in Championship transfer market
Mousinho said: ‘From my point of view, and I won’t go into it completely, but the owners are really willing to invest at the next level. The football club is really willing to invest. The structure and the set-up was really clear at the start of the job. If we achieved what we wanted to achieve, which was to get to the next level, then there was no point being one of the side’s who yo-yos. We want to consolidate and make a fist of it in the Championship before eventually, and we’re not getting ahead of ourselves, kick on and try to compete at the next level. That’s about investment, it’s about finances and the club have shown they are going to be more than willing to do it.’ Photo: Jason Brown
3. Rebuilding the squad after retained list announcement
Mousinho said: ‘The club is extremely ambitious in terms of what we want to achieve in the coming years and it starts every summer with making sure we have the squad we want going into next season. We have a bit of work to do over the summer, we’re fully aware of that, it’s never easy and, the more good decisions you make on these things, the better off you are. Money for any football club is obviously the bottom line and what we don’t want is to hamstring ourselves by offering contracts to players who, in our eyes, may not play, despite deserving a new one. You could have players tied down here, not doing anything, not involved in training, not involved in games, not developing - and that’s also for the young lads. We want all players in the building to compete for a shirt in the Championship - and these are the decisions we have to make.’
4. Number to be recruited
Mousinho said: ‘It won’t be quite as many as last year, but it will still be a big turnover. We have to be careful about how that looks for the squad and making sure that they maintain that tight-knit group, but that was something we managed to achieve that last season in a pretty short time.’
