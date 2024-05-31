3 . Rebuilding the squad after retained list announcement

Mousinho said: ‘The club is extremely ambitious in terms of what we want to achieve in the coming years and it starts every summer with making sure we have the squad we want going into next season. We have a bit of work to do over the summer, we’re fully aware of that, it’s never easy and, the more good decisions you make on these things, the better off you are. Money for any football club is obviously the bottom line and what we don’t want is to hamstring ourselves by offering contracts to players who, in our eyes, may not play, despite deserving a new one. You could have players tied down here, not doing anything, not involved in training, not involved in games, not developing - and that’s also for the young lads. We want all players in the building to compete for a shirt in the Championship - and these are the decisions we have to make.’