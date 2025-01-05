Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at the Stadium of Light?
1. Nicolas Schmid 6
Once again extended on occasions and responded with some very decent stop. Distribution was below par, however, with a number of clearances either not finding target or put into touch. Still offering that really important reassurance, however. | National World
2. Zak Swanson 6
Given a decent test by Aouchiche but stuck to the task and used plenty of nous in positions he took up and in possession.Now appears to be at front of right–back queue.
| Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
3. Marlon Pack 4
Paid the price for horror moment. There could be no argument over red card for professional foul with evidence of being raw in central defensive role clear at times, as he looked for balance of dropping deeper or engaging attackers. Distribution was a big asset, with classy raking diagonal passes to Murphy but will rue big mistake. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Ryley Towler 6
Competition is now waiting in wings, but momentum has sparked a debate about whether the defender should be staying amid exit talk. Some big interventions on competent showing. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.