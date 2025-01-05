‘Oozing class’, ‘Sparking transfer debate’, ‘horror moment’: Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings from gritty Sunderland loss

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 5th Jan 2025, 17:04 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2025, 17:26 GMT

The ratings are in from Pompey’s clash with Sunderland.

Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at the Stadium of Light?

Once again extended on occasions and responded with some very decent stop. Distribution was below par, however, with a number of clearances either not finding target or put into touch. Still offering that really important reassurance, however.

1. Nicolas Schmid 6

Once again extended on occasions and responded with some very decent stop. Distribution was below par, however, with a number of clearances either not finding target or put into touch. Still offering that really important reassurance, however.

Given a decent test by Aouchiche but stuck to the task and used plenty of nous in positions he took up and in possession.Now appears to be at front of right–back queue.

2. Zak Swanson 6

Given a decent test by Aouchiche but stuck to the task and used plenty of nous in positions he took up and in possession.Now appears to be at front of right–back queue.

Paid the price for horror moment. There could be no argument over red card for professional foul with evidence of being raw in central defensive role clear at times, as he looked for balance of dropping deeper or engaging attackers. Distribution was a big asset, with classy raking diagonal passes to Murphy but will rue big mistake.

3. Marlon Pack 4

Paid the price for horror moment. There could be no argument over red card for professional foul with evidence of being raw in central defensive role clear at times, as he looked for balance of dropping deeper or engaging attackers. Distribution was a big asset, with classy raking diagonal passes to Murphy but will rue big mistake.

Competition is now waiting in wings, but momentum has sparked a debate about whether the defender should be staying amid exit talk. Some big interventions on competent showing.

4. Ryley Towler 6

Competition is now waiting in wings, but momentum has sparked a debate about whether the defender should be staying amid exit talk. Some big interventions on competent showing.

Related topics:SunderlandStadium of LightBluesPortsmouthPompey
