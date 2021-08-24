Opinion: Key Portsmouth, Ipswich, Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday signings ranked the best in League One to date

Teams with varying budgets have been splashing the cash and working round the clock to get their teams ready for the new season.

As it stands, this League One campaign looks to be more competitive than ever, with some pre-season promotion favourites – Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic to name a few – already dropping points.

It’ll take time for teams to gel and players to get used to their new surroundings, but some of the best transfers on this list have already hit the ground running and shown their worth.

But it isn’t just about this season, successful transfers can change the entire trajectory of a football club for years to come.

Considering the value of the player, their pedigree, how they’ve performed so far and their potential, here are the most impressive signings in League One so far.

- by Freddie Webb

1. Charlie Kirk - Crewe to Charlton (Undisclosed fee) Kirk is one of the most-highly prospects to come out of League One in recent seasons, and Charlton have pulled off a major coup by staving off Championship interest to sign him. The 23-year-old right-winger scored seven goals and nine assists in 48 appearances for Crewe Alexandra last season, and is the latest in a long line of academy talents to move on from Gresty Road.

2. Scott Fraser - MK Dons to Ipswich (Undisclosed fee) Fraser was one the standout attacking midfielders in League One last season and it came as no surprise that Ipswich invested some of their newly acquired wealth to secure his signature. The Scot found the net 14 times and got eight assists in 50 games for MK Dons last season. His ability to dictate the tempo of any match and marshal a midfield makes him a great player for Ipswich to build a team around.

3. Joe Pigott - AFC Wimbledon to Ipswich (Free transfer) The Tractor Boys have added one of last season's best goalscorers by acquiring Pigott. Ipswich have so many attacking players to choose from, but Pigott is the standout due to his track record at finding the net as part of a struggling Dons side and scoring in multiple situations. His 22 goal return in 52 games last season is a testament to that talent, and signing the 27-year-old on a free makes it even more of a bargain.

4. Ryan Tunnicliffe - Luton to Pompey (Free transfer) Pompey needed a strong box-to-box midfielder to contribute at both ends of the pitch and dominate the central areas in a new pressing based system, and Ryan Tunnicliffe fits the bill perfectly. Signing on a free transfer from Luton, the ex-Millwall stalwart adds the Championship pedigree and grit which the Blues need to dominate games.