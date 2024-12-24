Championship strugglers Portsmouth responded to a Friday night to forget in Derby by hammering Coventry City 4-1 in their third win in fourth matches at Fratton Park.

Callum Lang scored all four goals for the hosts as they staged an emphatic comeback against Frank Lampard’s Sky Blues team, who had taken an early lead through Norman Bassette in the opening three minutes of the contest.

The ultimately emphatic win came after a worrying start for John Mousinho’s men, which had seen them nearly go two goals down in the opening 10 minutes.

In his post match press conference, Mousinho told reporters: “I’m really pleased that with that adversity in the first half going a goal down and almost two down we grew back into the game.

“We were worth the win and probably worth a couple more goals. It was a comprehensive second-half performance and I’m delighted with the three points.”

Portsmouth climbed up to 20th in the table and two points clear of the drop zone, in a weekend which saw Cardiff City and Oxford United both fall to key defeats. Meanwhile, Hull City ended a 13-game winless streak to claim their first victory of the Ruben Selles era.