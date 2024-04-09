Leyton Orient set to make offers as Blackpool star gives contract talks update
and live on Freeview channel 276
Richie Wellens has revealed Leyton Orient are preparing to make offers to several players that will be out of contract this summer.
Orient have a number of players entering the final months of their contracts and the likes of captain Darren Pratley, full-back Rob James and centre-back Dan Happe are all set to leave the Gaughan Group Stadium at the end of the season. However, Wellens has revealed there could be some progress on a number of offers over the coming weeks.
Wellens told the club website: “Like I’ve said before, there are numerous contracts that are up. We like a lot of the players and there is going to be some contracts offered. There are some at the moment that are just in the balance.”
Tangerines yet to open talks with midfielder
In-form Blackpool midfielder Sonny Carey has revealed he is yet to enter into talks over a possible new deal.
The 23-year-old has provided the Bloomfield Road club with exceptional value for money since he joined them from non-league side King’s Lynn Town during the summer of 2021. After taking time to settle into life into life in the EFL, Carey has scored five goals and provided an assist in 39 appearances in all competitions during the current season. Carey is out of contract at the end of the campaign but there is an option of a further year inserted into the agreement he made with the Tangerines when he moved to Bloomfield Road three years ago.
Speaking of his contract situation, Carey told the Blackpool Gazette: “No talks have taken place yet. I’ve got an option so in my mind I’m here next season. This place means a lot to me, it was my first professional club when I came from non-league.”
Arsenal youngster reflects on Derby stay
Henry Jeffcott believes his short-term loan spell at Derby County will benefit his career.
The Arsenal joined the Rams Under-21s setup in September and returned to the Gunners in February after making eight appearances for Derby’s second string. With the final months of his current deal with the Premier League giants rapidly approaching, the young defender believes his time with the Rams has given him an insight into what he needs to do to progress his career.
As per the Derby Telegraph, he said: "Joining Derby on loan was a great experience. It was good from a playing point but also a personal standpoint because it took me out of my comfort zone, going to a club where I didn’t know anyone within miles, to a new coach, new system, new players and a whole new environment. I definitely felt I learned a lot about myself and I grew as a person. It was a different way of playing so I had to adapt quite quickly and I’m happy that I got the chance to go there."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.