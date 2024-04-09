Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Richie Wellens has revealed Leyton Orient are preparing to make offers to several players that will be out of contract this summer.

Orient have a number of players entering the final months of their contracts and the likes of captain Darren Pratley, full-back Rob James and centre-back Dan Happe are all set to leave the Gaughan Group Stadium at the end of the season. However, Wellens has revealed there could be some progress on a number of offers over the coming weeks.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellens told the club website: “Like I’ve said before, there are numerous contracts that are up. We like a lot of the players and there is going to be some contracts offered. There are some at the moment that are just in the balance.”

Tangerines yet to open talks with midfielder

In-form Blackpool midfielder Sonny Carey has revealed he is yet to enter into talks over a possible new deal.

Sonny Carey scored the winning goal against Cambridge after an impressive number of outings in the last fortnight.

The 23-year-old has provided the Bloomfield Road club with exceptional value for money since he joined them from non-league side King’s Lynn Town during the summer of 2021. After taking time to settle into life into life in the EFL, Carey has scored five goals and provided an assist in 39 appearances in all competitions during the current season. Carey is out of contract at the end of the campaign but there is an option of a further year inserted into the agreement he made with the Tangerines when he moved to Bloomfield Road three years ago.

Speaking of his contract situation, Carey told the Blackpool Gazette: “No talks have taken place yet. I’ve got an option so in my mind I’m here next season. This place means a lot to me, it was my first professional club when I came from non-league.”

Arsenal youngster reflects on Derby stay

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry Jeffcott believes his short-term loan spell at Derby County will benefit his career.

The Arsenal joined the Rams Under-21s setup in September and returned to the Gunners in February after making eight appearances for Derby’s second string. With the final months of his current deal with the Premier League giants rapidly approaching, the young defender believes his time with the Rams has given him an insight into what he needs to do to progress his career.