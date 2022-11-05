And the striker insists there’s even ‘more to come’ from the winger as he continues to establish his place in Danny Cowley’s starting squad.

The 24-year-old was handed just his fourth start to the season in all competitions in Friday's 3-1 victory against Hereford.

That was after Dane Scarlett was cup-tied for the contest, with the forward appearing in attack alongside the 26-year-old for the Blues.

Indeed, Cowley’s decision to start Hackett paid off when he made amends for his earlier error to level the tie on the 33rd minute.

His first half strike was the ex-Charlton man’s third goal of the campaign to date as he continues to rise through the ranks at Fratton Park.

The Blues boss has been quick to praise the winger this term, insisting his performances on the pitch are starting to reflect those on the training ground.

Bishop also mirrored those comments as he praised Hackett for another impressive display for Pompey.

The striker also issued a promise to the Fratton faithful that there is more to come from the ex-Bromley ace and believes he could be a key part to their success this season.

He told The News: ‘Reeco has got so much talent, I see it everyday.

‘You saw little glimpses of it against Hereford where he drives two or three players and he’s a very good player and I’m sure he’ll do very well this season.

‘I think there’s loads more to come from him. He’s got so much potential and ability and hopefully that plays out well for us.

‘We see it as players everyday in training. He goes past two of us and smashes the ball in the net.

‘If he can do that on a game day as well that would be amazing and I think we’re starting to see that as well.

‘I have a really good relationship with him on the pitch with Reeco.

