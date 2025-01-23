Do you agree with how Blues reporter Jordan Cross saw the performances of John Mousinho’s men?
1. Jordan Cross' Portsmouth ratings
Jordan Williams was Jordan Cross' Portsmouth man of the match against Stoke tonight. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Nicolas Schmid 7
What an assist! Keeper steps up with delivery for Lang’s second goal with his sharpness once again evident and then there to do all the textbook keeping reassuring Austrian offers.
| National World
3. Match action
Match action | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
4. Jordan Williams 9 MOTM
Outstanding statement - undoubtedly a Pompey high. Absolute key interventions from the right-back on more than one occasion in the first half. Put his foot in and body on the line in the box with no margin for error excellently, and then offered threat going forward and sensible distribution. Totally justified his selection. | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.