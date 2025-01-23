‘Outstanding Portsmouth statement’, ‘dished up Stoke revenge’, ‘everywhere’: Jordan Cross’ ratings as flying home form continues

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 21:44 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 00:12 BST

The ratings are in from Pompey’s clash with Stoke City tonight at Fratton Park.

Do you agree with how Blues reporter Jordan Cross saw the performances of John Mousinho’s men?

Jordan Williams was Jordan Cross' Portsmouth man of the match against Stoke tonight.

1. Jordan Cross' Portsmouth ratings

Jordan Williams was Jordan Cross' Portsmouth man of the match against Stoke tonight.

What an assist! Keeper steps up with delivery for Lang’s second goal with his sharpness once again evident and then there to do all the textbook keeping reassuring Austrian offers.

2. Nicolas Schmid 7

What an assist! Keeper steps up with delivery for Lang's second goal with his sharpness once again evident and then there to do all the textbook keeping reassuring Austrian offers.

Match action

3. Match action

Match action

Outstanding statement - undoubtedly a Pompey high. Absolute key interventions from the right-back on more than one occasion in the first half. Put his foot in and body on the line in the box with no margin for error excellently, and then offered threat going forward and sensible distribution. Totally justified his selection.

4. Jordan Williams 9 MOTM

Outstanding statement - undoubtedly a Pompey high. Absolute key interventions from the right-back on more than one occasion in the first half. Put his foot in and body on the line in the box with no margin for error excellently, and then offered threat going forward and sensible distribution. Totally justified his selection.

