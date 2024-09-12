Overseas moves, big-money switch and reunited with boss: what happened to 17 players who left Portsmouth this summer

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 12th Sep 2024, 11:55 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST

It’s been a summer of huge upheaval at Pompey.

As well as signing 15 new faces, a whopping 17 players also departed Fratton Park.

It was sad to see many of the League One title winners move on, but what became of those who contributed to the Blues’ glory last term?

We’ve updated on what happened to those who left PO4 - with some hugely varying pathways.

From left to right, Lee Evans, Alex Robertson, Sean Raggett and Josh Dockerill have all moved on from Pompey this summer.

1. What happened to the players who left Pompey this summer

From left to right, Lee Evans, Alex Robertson, Sean Raggett and Josh Dockerill have all moved on from Pompey this summer. | The News

Photo Sales
Transfer listed and then able to seal a deal with Colchester on deadline day as a number of other moves fell through.

2. Anthony Scully

Transfer listed and then able to seal a deal with Colchester on deadline day as a number of other moves fell through. | National World

Photo Sales
Looked like he was staying at Pompey with two years to go on his deal, until an agreement was reached to tear up his contract - confirmed after 11pm deadline on August 31.

3. Gavin Whyte

Looked like he was staying at Pompey with two years to go on his deal, until an agreement was reached to tear up his contract - confirmed after 11pm deadline on August 31. | National World

Photo Sales
Was a surprise the midfielder was offered no new deal, with negotiations not going anywhere. Has still been around the club as he recovers from a knee injury, but no new home as of yet - despite the likes of Wrexham being mentioned.

4. Joe Morrell

Was a surprise the midfielder was offered no new deal, with negotiations not going anywhere. Has still been around the club as he recovers from a knee injury, but no new home as of yet - despite the likes of Wrexham being mentioned. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice