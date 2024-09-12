As well as signing 15 new faces, a whopping 17 players also departed Fratton Park.
It was sad to see many of the League One title winners move on, but what became of those who contributed to the Blues’ glory last term?
We’ve updated on what happened to those who left PO4 - with some hugely varying pathways.
1. What happened to the players who left Pompey this summer
From left to right, Lee Evans, Alex Robertson, Sean Raggett and Josh Dockerill have all moved on from Pompey this summer. | The News
2. Anthony Scully
Transfer listed and then able to seal a deal with Colchester on deadline day as a number of other moves fell through. | National World
3. Gavin Whyte
Looked like he was staying at Pompey with two years to go on his deal, until an agreement was reached to tear up his contract - confirmed after 11pm deadline on August 31. | National World
4. Joe Morrell
Was a surprise the midfielder was offered no new deal, with negotiations not going anywhere. Has still been around the club as he recovers from a knee injury, but no new home as of yet - despite the likes of Wrexham being mentioned. | National World
