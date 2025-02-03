Wycombe Wanderers could soon be a home for former Pompey players as a winger gets linked with a move to Adams Park.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Pompey attacker Owen Dale is subject of transfer interest from League One clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old could potentially leave the Kassam Stadium today and is reportedly open to leaving in search of playing more regularly. Dale has made 12 appearances for the U's this season, but hasn't been named in a match day squad since January 4. His last appearance was in a 4-0 defeat to Leeds United just before Christmas.

With Wycombe Wanderers interested, there’s a possibility that Dale could be linking up with Will Norris who has agreed on a permanent move to Adams Park. The two players never crossed paths at Fratton Park, but there would be a watchful eye on how the two performed given their time on the South Coast.

Owen Dale’s Pompey career

Dale joined Pompey from Blackpool in the 2022/23 season when Danny Cowley was in charge. He stayed the entirety of the campaign despite a change in manager and played regularly under John Mousinho. His record with Pompey was six assists and two goals, though he only netted once under Mousinho.

Mousinho was of the belief that had Dale been in his title-winning team last season, he would have thrived. He told The News in November 2023: ‘I thought Owen was excellent when he was here, although slightly unlucky in terms of his total output, which was always the thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He spoke about it when he left, the goals and assists were the one thing which disappointed him about his time here because he put in a huge amount of work every week. His work-rate was right up there, he created some really good-quality moments.

‘It was not for lack of quality, we know he’s a good player because we saw him day in, day out in training, with his finishing, his crossing is good. When he got going he was brilliant.

‘Owen was actually probably a victim of the fact we didn’t get enough bodies into the box in certain games, in particular towards the back end of last season.

‘Whereas a real focus this year is to try to get more people on the end of crosses when we put the ball into the box - and I think he would have done better in this current side.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon his return to Fratton in November 2023, he scored in a 4-0 win for the Seasiders. Lane would swap teams mid-season, joining Oxford United but he would be on the losing team when he played there again with Oxford in March.