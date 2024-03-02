'Weird one. Harsh. Sensible from Mous' - the Portsmouth starting XI selection v Oxford that has Fratton faithful talking
Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s latest starting XI for today’s game against Oxford.
The Blues head coach has made one change to the side that drew 1-1 at Charlton last weekend, with Myles Peart-Harris replacing Owen Moxon in midfield. And it’s that particular change in personnel that has the Fratton faithful passing comment on X, formerly Twitter.
Here’s a selection of the views shared ahead of kick-off.
@Willmott3Sam: I know he’s dropped moxon purely to cover the suspension BUT personally I’d be starting him and giving him the trust. he can go a game without getting a yellow.
@LeeCrowhurst: Weird change.
@BlueArmyAlex: More attacking, potentially prevents Moxon from picking up another yellow. Bring it on.
@jordy_drapes: Moxon should be starting for me.
@F1footballfan1: Would have started Moxon.
@pfcdave1898: Sensible from Mous there, especially with Moxon only one booking away from being banned for 2 games.
@DeanoJPFC16: Harsh on Mozon that.
@FookingEll: Mous knows what he is doing more than anyone so trust his judgement.
@wayneharrispfc: Don't like MPH in for Moxon. Forced move I'm presuming? Midfield battle will be a struggle today in my eyes so Raggs and Shaughs need to be top notch. Much onus in our captain too. Branagan liable to run the show.