Stockport County manager Dave Challinor revealed that Owen Moxon had been a long-term target of theirs after signing him from Pompey on deadline day.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moxon departed Fratton Park on Monday, signing a permanent deal at Edgley Park with the Blues receiving a fee for the midfielder. John Mousinho said the 27-year-old had craved first-team football and this was an opportunity for that before wishing him well in a classy parting message.

The player found first-team opportunities hard to come by this season with West Ham loanee Freddie Potts starting regularly alongside Andre Dozzell with Isaac Hayden also an option following his January arrival. Club captain Marlon Park had spent the last few months at centre-back but with injury problems easing in that area he is now an option in the centre of the park which allowed for the transfer to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moxon’s move to the Greater Manchester club sees him join a side that is chasing a promotion to the Championship. The Hatters are fourth in League One, nine points off the automatic promotion spots but in a good position for a top-six finish.

Dave Challinor's transfer admission about Owen Moxon

Moxon signed with Pompey last year, joining from Carlisle United. It’s since been revealed however that Stockport have tracked the player for the last three seasons but a move had never materialised, but now they have got their man on a long-term basis.

From conversations with the player, the former Annan Athletic midfielder holds ambitions of playing in the Championship once again, which aligns with Stockport's ambitions. He has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Stockport, so there is plenty of time to achieve that goal.

‘Owen is a player who has been spoken about across the three years I’ve been at the Club, and circumstances have meant that bringing him in has never worked logistically,’ said Challinor to Stockport’s official club website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'To be able to add him to our squad on a permanent basis from Portsmouth is great for us, and we feel we are adding an all-round midfielder that can play in the deeper role in an energetic manner, has a great range of passing, his set piece delivery is outstanding and he can chip in with his share of goals.'

‘To have Owen, not just in the short term but beyond that, is really exciting and we feel he can grow with us.

‘His motivation, as ours is, is to get back to the Championship as soon as possible.’

Owen Moxon was a member of Pompey’s League One title winning team. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Owen Moxon’s time Pompey

Moxon had signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Pompey last February, but just a year into his stay at the South Coast, it has come to an end. He arrived at a time when Pompey was without several midfield options due to injury and plugged the gap whilst they were absent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Carlisle-born midfielder appeared 15 times in last year’s promotion-winning campaign following the move from his hometown club. Moxon chipped in with one goal, scoring in a 2-2 draw with Derby County in early April, he finished the season with eight starts and seven substitute appearances.

With several loans expiring and Joe Morrell’s contract not extended, Moxon remained at Fratton Park and this term he made 13 appearances. There were three consecutive league appearances at the start of the campaign but then an injury ruled him out until the end of October.

This year he was used on a sparingly basis with 10 of his 12 appearances in the league coming off the bench. His last outing was in the 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup, and after that he was an unused substitute for five of the last six games.