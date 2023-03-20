And club directors Eric Eisner and Andy Redman have highlighted the importance of alignment with sporting director Rich Hughes, as a crucial factor in appointing the new man at the Fratton helm.

Pompey made what was viewed by many as a leftfield decision to bring in Mousinho as Danny Cowley’s successor in January.

The likes of Liam Manning, Leam Richardson and Lee Bowyer were touted for the role, along with experienced options like Chris Wilder and Neil Warnock.

Pompey have been rewarded for making a decision not many would have anticipated, by seeing their club’s season revived amid a strong start for the 36-year-old.

Tornante president, Andy Redman, explained it was working under the new structure implemented in the club’s football operation which was important in the appointment.

That is set to see Mousinho and Hughes singing from the same hymn sheet, especially when it comes to developing young talent moving forward.

Redman said: ‘It’s probably underestimated by people, but structurally it was really important (the managerial appointment).

Pompey Sporting Director Richard Hughes, right, with Pompey head coach John Mousinho

‘I don’t know if you could’ve made the same decision (appointing Mousinho) without having Rich in place.

‘That’s just because of the ability to think what is the role of the sporting director? What is the role of head coach?

‘Rich obviously was a crucial element to that decision.

‘We maybe wouldn’t have gone that way if we were in the structure the club was when we acquired it.

‘It’s not that alone, but if you are trying to bring in young talent some of that relates to players, but some of that also relates to management staff.

‘It’s overlapping, but we set out a set of criteria for what we wanted early on - and John just matched that best of everybody.

‘It took a little while, but it was a relatively straightforward process.

‘We went through a lot of candidates because it was important to be rigorous, but so far we’re happy.’

Eisner echoed Redman’s sentiment and felt Mousinho was the standout candidate against the criteria Pompey set out.

The son of chairman Michael Eisner didn't see the appointment as leftfield, however.

He added: ‘John had the coaching credentials, and everyone we talked to indicated he had the right alignment and philosophy.

‘He was into working with Rich and he just felt like the right guy.

‘It kind of was an easy choice. Him and Rich combined felt like the right team.

‘Sometimes you see a guy, he impresses you and he’s the right fit for the club. It just feels right.

‘Brave might be the right word (for the appointment) leftfield isn’t the right word.

‘He fit the criteria, had the right credentials and in an ex-player.

‘He relates to the player and is a players’ coach.

