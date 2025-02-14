All you need to know about Pompey’s EFL Championship fixture with Oxford United.

When is Oxford United v Pompey?

Pompey's match against the U’s takes place on Saturday, February 15. Kick-off at the Kassam Stadium is at 12:30 GMT.

Tickets

Tickets went on sale for away supporters at the end of January with an allocation of just under 1,500 seats in the North Stand. No away fan without a ticket will be able to attend though as the match sold out in good time for Pompey. Home supporters are still able to buy their tickets online here.

How can I watch Oxford United v Pompey?

The match is taking place at the earlier time of 12.45 GMT as it has been chosen for broadcast by Sky Sports. The Lancashire Derby between Preston North End against Burnley is on the main channels but Pompey are on Sky Sports +.

Out and about or at the game and want to watch the highlights back quickly? Simply download the Sky Sports app, login to your Sky account, go on to the live tab, and the match will appear.

Fans can get 24 hour access to all Sky Sports channels through the £14.99 NOW TV Day Membership. The streaming service also offers monthly sport subscriptions, starting at £26.

The News will be providing live coverage of the match, providing match day staples such as player ratings, as well as all the post-match reaction from manager John Mousinho.

Pompey striker Kusini Yengi is making a recovery from injury. | National World

Oxford United and Pompey team news

Kusini Yengi is back in full training but Saturday will be too soon for him to play. Freddie Potts didn't play against Cardiff City on Tuesday and is another absentee.

Regan Poole is due to make a return after spending the last two months out with various injuries. Poole's timing is good as Conor Shaughnessy has unfortunately suffered another injury setback.

Jordan Williams has a hamstring injury but should be back in the next few weeks. Jacob Farrell, Paddy Lane and Ibane Bowatt are out for the remainder of the season.

As for the hosts, Tom Bradshaw has damaged his medial collateral ligament and will be out for a good few weeks. Elliot Moore, Ben Nelson, Joe Bennett and Max Woltman are also expected to miss out for Oxford.

Referees

It looks like there was a change of referee with Anthony Backhouse originally scheduled to take charge of the match. Will Finnie will now be the man in the middle and this will be his second Pompey game of the season.

Finnie is a 30-year-old referee who has been officiating at a professional level since the 2016/17 season. He was in charge for the 2-2 draw with Swansea City at the end of November. His record this season is 83 yellow cards and seven penalties in 26 matches.

Oxford have had Finnie officiate a lot of their matches this season. This will be the fifth time he’s done an Oxford match and his fourth in the league. Oxford had him for their games against Bristol City, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers in the league as well as the Carabao Cup game against Coventry City.