Oxford United v Portsmouth: 3 changes in predicted line-up with big calls to make

That continued with a big three points against relegation rivals Cardiff City on Tuesday, but the Blues will have to arrest their terrible away form to do push on at the Kassam Stadium.
There’s big calls to make for John Mousinho in defensive and attacking areas against his former club.
Here’s how we think he’ll go against his former side.
1. Portsmouth dressing room during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth and Swansea City at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 1 January 2025.
Pompey changes are expected at Oxford United. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. GK Nicolas Schmid
Has to be close to an international call-up for Austria after yet another strong showing against Cardiff. | National World
3. RB Terry Devlin
Storming second-half effort on Tuesday after replacing Zak Swanson, who struggled. The Northern Ireland prospect should now keep the shirt. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
4. CB Matthews
Next cab off the rank and will likely replace the injured Conor Shaughnessy. Looked assured when coming off the bench against Cardiff. Photo: Jason Brown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.