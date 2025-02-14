Oxford United v Portsmouth: 3 changes in predicted line-up with big calls to make

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 14th Feb 2025, 13:09 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 13:13 BST

Pompey go to Oxford United this weekend looking to continue their charge to Championship safety.

That continued with a big three points against relegation rivals Cardiff City on Tuesday, but the Blues will have to arrest their terrible away form to do push on at the Kassam Stadium.

There’s big calls to make for John Mousinho in defensive and attacking areas against his former club.

Here’s how we think he’ll go against his former side.

Pompey changes are expected at Oxford United.

Portsmouth dressing room during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth and Swansea City at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 1 January 2025.

Pompey changes are expected at Oxford United.

Has to be close to an international call-up for Austria after yet another strong showing against Cardiff.

GK Nicolas Schmid

Has to be close to an international call-up for Austria after yet another strong showing against Cardiff.

Storming second-half effort on Tuesday after replacing Zak Swanson, who struggled. The Northern Ireland prospect should now keep the shirt.

RB Terry Devlin

Storming second-half effort on Tuesday after replacing Zak Swanson, who struggled. The Northern Ireland prospect should now keep the shirt.

Next cab off the rank and will likely replace the injured Conor Shaughnessy. Looked assured when coming off the bench against Cardiff.

CB Matthews

Next cab off the rank and will likely replace the injured Conor Shaughnessy. Looked assured when coming off the bench against Cardiff.

