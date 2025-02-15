Oxford United v Portsmouth injury and team news as 11 out and 1 doubt

The Blues travel to the Kassam Stadium for a lunch time kick off with the game being broadcast on Sky Sports+. Pompey were victorious in midweek as they beat Cardiff City whilst the U’s drew with Derby County before the Rams appointed John Eustace.

Pompey have proven to be a difficult opponent for Oxford, winning just one of their last 10 league games against them with a record of six draws and three defeats. The U's are winless in their last six games against the Blues losing twice and drawing the other four matches.

The Kassam Stadium hasn't been the happiest of hunting grounds for Pompey though, as they have only won one of their last seven Football League visits there which came in a 1-0 win back in February 2021. When the two sides met at the Kassam at the end of January 2024, they played to a 2-2 draw with Colby Bishop and Callum Lang scoring.

Lang tends to score regularly against Oxford so they will have to try and contain him. He has more goals (six) in seven games against Oxford, the most then any other side, netting in the last four league games against them.

Oxford had only won once in eight home league matches between September and December but in their last five league games they have won four of their last five, drawing the other. Pompey's away record is something that needs to be rectified as they have lost each of their last seven league matches, their longest run since March 2006 in the Premier League.

Five points separate the two sides ahead of kick-off. Pompey can’t move up a place but they can increase the gap over the teams below them. Here is the latest injury and team news from both camps ahead of kick-off.

Freddie Potts (Pompey) - out Freddie Potts was absent from Pompey's match with Cardiff.

Freddie Potts (Pompey) - out (continued) John Mousinho said: 'I would say he's 50/50 for Oxford. I just think with where we are going at the moment and the way that every pitch is, being really heavy with the rainfall we've had, it is probably not worth risking him.' 'It's nothing major, he's going to be out for about 10 days and hopefully back for QPR (February 22).'

Conor Shaughnessy (Pompey) - out Conor Shaughnessy suffered yet another injury set-back in Pompey's victory over Cardiff.