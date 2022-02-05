Oxford United v Portsmouth: team news, predicted XIs, what Danny Cowley and Karl Robinson have said in build-up, referee and form guides
Pompey head to Oxford United’s Kassm Stadium today looking for their first League One victory of 2022.
Here’s all you need to know before kick-off (3pm).
Oxford team news
U’s boss Karl Robinson expects to have forward Matty Taylor and midfielder Mark Sykes available for the visit of Pompey despite the duo suffering health issues this week.
Both played in Oxford’s 1-1 draw at Wigan on Tuesday, but goalscorer Taylor has been suffering from a vomiting bug for the majority of the week.
Meanwhile, Sykes required dental surgery the day after he set up his team-mate for the U’s’ goal at the DW Stadum.
James Henry is likely to miss out, though, with the forward struggling with a calf problem.
All three of Oxford’s January arrivals, Marcus Browne, Oisin Smyth and Ciaron Brown will be looking to be in contention.
Although, it’s unlikely that Sam Baldock – signed on a free transfer on Friday – will feature.
Predicted line-up: Jack Stevens, Sam Long, Luke McNally, Elliott Moore, Steve Seddon, Marcus McGuane, Herbie Kane, Billy Bodin, Cameron Brannagan, Mark Sykes, Matty Taylor.
Unused subs: Simon Eastwood, Anthony Forde, Ben Davis, Nathan Holland. John Mousinho, Ryan Williams, Sam Winnall.
Pompey team news
Pompey will be without midfielder Shaun Williams for the trip to the Kassam Stadium.
The midfielder suffered a fractured spine in the Blues’ 2-1 defeat to Charlton on Monday night and is expected to be out for at least six weeks, according to manager Danny Cowley.
Fellow midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe is on the comeback trail, though.
He trained with the group for the first time this week after aggravating a hamstring injury which dates back to October during last month’s Papa John’s Trophy defeat at the hands of Cambridge United.
Michael Jacobs is expected to start after his recent impressive cameos from the bench.
That means Marcus Harness could miss out, with Pompey’s top scorer struggling for form in recent games.
Although, don’t be surprised to see Danny Cowley revert to a 4-2-3-1 to accommodate both and go head-to-head with the U’s.
Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Hayden Carter, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Denver Hume, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs, Ronan Curtis, Tyler Walker. Subs: Ollie Webber, Kieron Freeman, Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Marcus Harness, George Hirst, Aiden O’Brien.
What’s been said?
Karl Robinson via Oxford Mail
‘There aren’t many bigger than Portsmouth that come to town.
‘There’s something about this club that I really like.
‘I like playing them, I like the way the fans are, I like the history of the club and they’ve got really good players.
‘They’re in a unique situation which isn’t normal for them.
‘They’ve always been with us and if I was their manager I’d be saying I could turn this around.
‘They have really good players, we know we’re going to have to be on our best form.’
Danny Cowley
‘Oxford are a very good team, particularly in possession. I watched them against AFC Wimbledon recently and they were outstanding.
‘They played through their opponents and got around them, while they get numbers in the box and carry a real offensive threat.
‘I also saw Oxford more recently against Gillingham and they had total control, while they were awarded four penalties – I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before.
‘Against Wigan on Tuesday, they had to show the other side of their game and really dug in. It was a feisty affair and I anticipate a tough test at the weekend.’
Matchday odds (Bet365)
Oxford: 5/4
1-0 6/1, 2-0 9/1, 2-1 17/2, 3-0 20/1, 3-1 18/1, 3-2 28/1
Pompey: 23/10
1-0 8/1, 2-0 14/1, 2-1 11/1, 3-0 33/1, 3-1 28/1, 3-2 40/1
Draw: 23/10
0-0 15/2, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1
Referee
Sam Barrott
Key Stats (All competitions)
Oxford
Record this season: P36 W15 D11 L10
League Position: 6th (50 points)
Top goalscorer: Matty Taylor (16)
Most assists: Steve Seddon and Gavin Whyte (both 5)
Discipline: 45 yellow cards, 4 red card
Pompey
Record this season: P35 W13 D8 L14
League Position: 12th (38 points)
Top goalscorer: Marcus Harness (10)
Most Assists: Ronan Curtis (5)
Discipline: 50 yellow cards, 1 red card
Form guide
Oxford
D 1-1 Wigan (A) – League One
W 7-2 Gillingham (A) – League One
W 3-2 Sheffield Wednesday (H) – League One
L 2-0 Wycombe (A) – League One
L 2-0 Lincoln (A) – League One
Pompey
L 2-1 Charlton (H) – League One
L 1-0 Sunderland (A) – League One
D 0-0 AFC Wimbledon (A) – League One
L 2-1 MK Dons (H) – League One
L 2-1 Cambridge United (A) – Papa John’s Trophy
Other fixtures
League One (3pm kick off unless stated)
Burton Albion v Sheffield Wednesday, Cambridge United v Wycombe Wanderers, Charlton v AFC Wimbledon, Ipswich v Gillingham, MK Dons v Lincoln City, Morecambe v Bolton Wanderers, Rotherham v Accrington Stanley, Shrewsbury Town v Fleetwood Town, Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers, Wigan v Crewe Alexandra.