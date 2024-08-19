Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have once again been linked with a move for Liverpool’s Harvey Blair, along with Reading. We spoke to Liverpool World’s former Blues writer Will Rooney to get the latest on the attacking starlet.

It looks like it may well be the right time for Harvey Blair to move on from Liverpool.

And if it is to be a new start for him, I think Pompey could be the perfect place for the lad to further his career.

Twelve months ago, it felt like a development loan was going to be the best pathway for him until he had the setback of his knee injury.

Now, I’m not sure there is the pathway for him with Liverpool back in the Champions League. Last season there was the opportunity for the younger lads to feature in the earlier rounds of the Europa League, but that’s not the case now.

It looks like they may be prepared to let some of the younger lads move on, which has raised some eyebrows.

Midfielder Bobby Clark has agreed a £10m move to Red Ball Salzburg which hasn’t pleased everyone, and Blair could be among other homegrown talent on their way.

That’s a prospect which hasn’t gone down too well with fans, as they wait for new signings under new sporting director and former Pompey man Richard Hughes.

Blair has been involved in pre-season under Arne Slot and got playing time under his belt on their tour of the United States.

Blair was used as a striker, his attributes were well suited to the role and he looked useful operating there.

He normally plays as a winger and can operate down both flanks comfortably.

Blair has the pace and power to be a threat and, having watched him, I do think he could operate well in the Championship.

He got his debut as a second-year scholar back in 2021, when it looked like there were a few ahead of him in the pecking order.

Blair had a long-term hamstring issue and then the knee problem since then. I think he’s had a muscle injury since coming back, but that’s nothing to be worried about and often the norm after a serious injury.

Now we wait to see how things pan out for him over the rest of the window, but the prospect of regular football would no doubt appeal to him. And, for their money, Pompey would be getting a player I think could shine in the Championship.