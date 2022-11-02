Papa John’s Trophy: Who could Portsmouth face in the second round? When will the next fixtures take place? Who are the favourites to win the competition?
Pompey qualified for the Papa John’s Trophy knockout stages on Tuesday evening following a 1-1 draw against AFC Wimbledon.
Danny Cowley’s men also picked up an extra bonus point after their penalty shootout victory against the Wombles at Fratton Park.
This meant the Blues finished second in Southern Group B behind Wimbledon as they advanced ahead of Crawley.
Pompey have now reached the knock-out rounds for a sixth successive season in a competition they’ve reached the finalon two occasions.
Here’s everything you need to know about the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy and what it means for Cowley’s side.
Who could Pompey face?
After finishing second in Southern Group B with six points, Pompey will play away from home in the next round.
The competition remains split between the southern and northern sides, with that in effect until the semi-final.
This means Cowley’s men must make a midweek visit to the eight teams who finished top of their group in the southern section.
That excludes AFC Wimbledon after the two teams met in the first round.
Therefore, the Blues will travel to either: Ipswich, Colchester, MK Dons, Stevenage, Plymouth, MK Dons, Forest Green or Chelsea under-21s.
When is the second round?
The second round is set to get under way on the week commencing Monday, November 21 2022.
With Papa John’s Trophy games usually played in midweek, Pompey will likely face their next opponents on Tuesday, November 22.
There is no news as to when the draw for the next round will take place.
Who are the remaining sides in the competition?
There are currently 30 teams who have qualified for the knockout stages.
Charlton welcome Brighton under-21s on Wednesday, with a win for the Addicks sealing their place in the next round.
Grimsby or Manchester City under-21s could still advance, with a three points for either side next week enough to book their slot in the round of 32.
The current qualified teams (Northern): Everton U21, Morecambe, Bolton, Tranmere, Port Vale, Wolves U21, Salford, Accrington, Lincoln, Barnsley, Mansfield, Manchester United U21, Barrow, Burton, Bradford.
Southern: Colchester, AFC Wimbledon, POMPEY, MK Dons, Cheltenham, Stevenage, Peterborough, Plymouth, Bristol Rovers, Forest Green, Newport, Chelsea U21, Sutton, Ipswich, Arsenal U21.
Who are the favourites?
Pompey won the competition in March 2019 after a penalty shootout triumph over Sunderland at Wembley.
According to Sky Bet, Cowley’s side are joint-third favourites at 9/1 to lift the trophy on April 2, 2023.
The early favourites are: Ipswich (6/1), Peterborough (8/1), Bolton (9/1), Pompey (9/1), Plymouth (10/1), Barnsley (20/1) and MK Dons (20/1).
Meanwhile, the remaining under-21 sides are currently placed: Arsenal U21, Chelsea and Manchester United U21 (33/1), Everton U21, Manchester City U21 and Wolves U21 (40/1).