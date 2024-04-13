Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho is adamant contract talks remain off the table as Pompey chase their Championship dream.

But Mousinho has expressed his hope those 15 players whose deals are up this summer are keen to remain part of the journey under his stewardship, with glory this term now within reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Blues boss has heaped his praised on those whose Fratton futures remain uncertain, for focussing on his side’s promotion charge.

Pompey go to Bolton today aiming to secure a Championship place and potentially the League One title at the Toughsheet Stadium, against Ian Evatt’s men.

The extent of the 15-game unbeaten run going into the game suggests many players have maintained concentration, despite their deals ending on July 1.

Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Sean Raggett, Joe Rafferty, Connor Ogilvie, Lee Evans and Zak Swanson make up that group, along with Toby Steward, Liam Vincent, Haji Mnoga, Harry Jewitt-White, Josh Martin, Matt Macey, Ryan Schofield and Josh Dockerill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho said: ‘The important thing for us is we know we have players out of contract.

‘It’s testament to those players that they haven’t been worried about the situation going into the summer.

‘It’s not something we’ve needed to confront with any player individually.

‘One thing we’ve made sure to speak about with agents and any representatives is we’re not going to look at anything until the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’re not going to look at anything until we know what league we’re in, it would be a bit of a distraction otherwise.

‘If there’s any contract talks then someone picks one up before other people.