Pompey reporter Pepe Lacey gives his match ratings as Liam Daish’s side were knocked out of the Hampshire Cup in the quarter final.
Here’s how he rated the individual performances.
1. Toby Steward - 9
Couldn't do much for the goals but shone between the sticks and kept the game goalless at half-time.
Photo: Daniel Chesterton
2. Jack Fox - 7
Played a key role in keeping the game goalless in first half with last ditch tackles.
Photo: Mike Hewitt
3. Izzy Kaba - 7
Solid in the backline, his error costing Blues the second goal.
Photo: Graham Hunt
4. Harvey Hughes - 7
Made some good runs forward but was outfought for two of Farnborough’s goals.
Photo: Graham Hunt