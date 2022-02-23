Pepe Lacey's player ratings from Pompey 4-0 Hampshire Cup defeat.

The young Blues side fell to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Boro on Wednesday.

By Pepe Lacey
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 10:15 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 10:32 pm

Despite a gutsy first 60 minutes, the youngsters succumbed to the Farnborough pressure in the final half an hour.

Pompey reporter Pepe Lacey gives his match ratings as Liam Daish’s side were knocked out of the Hampshire Cup in the quarter final.

Here’s how he rated the individual performances.

1. Toby Steward - 9

Couldn't do much for the goals but shone between the sticks and kept the game goalless at half-time.

2. Jack Fox - 7

Played a key role in keeping the game goalless in first half with last ditch tackles.

3. Izzy Kaba - 7

Solid in the backline, his error costing Blues the second goal.

4. Harvey Hughes - 7

Made some good runs forward but was outfought for two of Farnborough’s goals.

