And the head coach is adamant the season will be defined by an eight-game mini season for the remaining places in the top six.

The Blues’ hopes of achieving a play-off spot were dealt a significant blow on Saturday as they drew 2-2 with mid-table Port Vale.

John Mousinho’s men failed to capitalise on their game in hand on fifth-placed Bolton, which would’ve seen the gap close to four points.

Instead, the result leaves Pompey ninth in the table and six points away from the top six, with Derby, Wycombe and Peterborough all drawing.

While sections of the Fratton faithful believe the season is over on social media, Michael Jacobs and the Blues dressing room remain positive ahead of the campaign’s climax.

The Blues still have to face the Rams on the penultimate fixture of the term, while the Chairboys make the trip to PO4 on the final day.

But Peterborough boss Ferguson believes his side are well in the hunt for a play-off spot after their 1-1 draw with Paul Warne’s men on Saturday.

Darren Ferguson.

And the Posh head coach has namechecked Pompey in the hunt for a top six spot, alongwith Wycombe, Derby and Bolton.

Speaking on ITV’s EFL Highlights Show, he said: ‘It’s an eight game season so whoever is the most consistent team over the next eight games.

‘It means nothing if we can’t follow it up with another win and I know that from experience there will be twists and turns and teams will drop points.

‘You have to say with the shape of the league it’s us (Peterborough), Derby, Bolton and then you can probably count Wycombe and Portsmouth in that fight for two places.

‘It’ll be interesting and it’ll be exciting.’

