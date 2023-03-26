The Blues failed to take full advantage of Bolton Wanderers not being in action, as they drew 2-2 with Port Vale at Fratton Park. That means it’s a six-point gap to the play-offs instead of four for John Mousinho’s side, with eight games remaining.

Saturday was the first of five games at Fratton Park before the regular season comes to a close. Rock-bottom Forest Green are up next, with the Blues facing five of the bottom six over the remainder of the campaign.

Jacobs feels the schedule is something which is a plus for the hopes of success for John Mousinho’s side, with that an issue not lost on the Pompey dressing room.

He said: ‘It’s a point on the board and the season is alive still. Until it’s done, there’s still an opportunity for us. We’ve got some good games and we’ve got a few games at Fratton Park, we have to make the most of them and produce performances to keep us in the mix.

‘We’ve been playing well and been efficient in our performances, we’ve picked up points on the road with the fans following us. We’ve picked up points against Bolton and Cheltenham here – there’s a lot to shout about at the club.’

Jacobs feels Pompey’s squad has been significantly bolstered by the arrivals of new faces in January in Matt Macey, Paddy Lane and Ryley Towler. The attacking talent reckons that issue shouldn’t be underestimated.

He added: ‘We’ve made some great signings in January. If we keep pushing as a group, you never know what could happen. That’s what we have to keep pushing for.’