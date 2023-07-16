News you can trust since 1877
Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony name-drops League One teams to look out for this season - including Portsmouth, Bolton and Derby

Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAntony has named the sides he believes will contribute to a ‘exciting’ League One this season.
By Mark McMahon
Published 16th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

And Pompey are among the sides he believes his Posh troops and the rest of the division’s promotion-chasers need to look out for in the battle for Championship football.

The 2023-24 season kicks off in less than three weeks, with clubs still conducting their transfer business in order to give themselves the best chance of success.

Pompey have been amongst the busiest to date, with head coach John Mousinho brining in 10 new players.

That’s impressed MacAnthony, who is overseeing his own overhaul at Posh alongside manager Darren Ferguson.

But he believes there’s other capable of grabbing the headlines this term, including Bolton, Derby and Bristol Rovers – alongside recently relegated Reading and Wigan, despite their issues this summer.

‘I see a typical League One this season,’ MacAnthony told the Posh Plus web service.

‘There are teams that shouldn’t be in it as they should be playing higher, there are fallen giants wanting to rebuild and there are teams like Bolton doing great business.

Pompey won their latest pre-season friendly 1-0 against the Hawks on Saturday. Picture: Dave HainesPompey won their latest pre-season friendly 1-0 against the Hawks on Saturday. Picture: Dave Haines
‘There are teams like Wigan who will start on minus-eight points, but who will want to prove themselves in front of a new owner, and Joey Barton seems to have the bit between his teeth at Bristol Rovers as they are having a go wages-wise.

‘Portsmouth are re-tooling like us and have made some good signings, while Derby County are also like us as they have a triple promotion-winner from League One as their manager (Paul Warne).

‘And the teams coming up from League Two will be competitive and then there’s Reading who could be anything.

‘It’s not the League One your grandparents knew and I can’t call it other than it will be fascinating and exciting.’

Pompey kick off their season with a home game against Bristol Rovers on Saturday, August 5.

