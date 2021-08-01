Peterborough owner's message to Portsmouth fans on their return to Fratton Park
Darragh MacAnthony sung the praises of Pompey fans after their return to Fratton Park.
The Peterborough owner saluted the Blues faithful, as a crowd of 4,077 witnessed the 2-0 win over his side.
Supporters were making their return for the first time since last December, with the crowd the largest seen at PO4 since March 2020.
MacAnthony felt Peterborough weren’t at the races but wasn’t too downbeat about the result.
He was enthused by the presence of supporters, however, and complimented Pompey’s following for getting behind their players.
MacAnthony said: ‘It was great to see fans back - even the Portsmouth fans.
‘It was good game and a good test.
‘We were miles off it and looked exhausted, not at it.
‘It’s preseason and I know people will get upset about the result
‘But I’ve done this for 15 years and never get excited in pre-season.
‘For five years I’d get emotional and upset over a bad performance - but it means diddly ****
‘Well done Portsmouth and their fans - great to hear you cheering for your team.’
