News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Portsmouth transfer news: summer target set to complete move to League One rivals Peterborough as Barnet accept bid for Ephron Mason-Clark

Any lingering hopes Pompey had of landing Barnet winger Ephron Mason-Clark look set to be dashed.

By Mark McMahon
Friday, 26th August 2022, 7:00 am

The 22-year-old is poised to join League One rivals Peterborough, after they reached an agreement with the National League side for the player.

The Blues had been pursuing a deal for the former Met Police forward as they continue their search for additional attacking reinforcements following the sale of Marcus Harness to Ipswich.

That had seen multiple bids rejected by the Bees for Mason-Clarke, whose power, pace and athleticism ticked many boxes for Danny Cowley.

Most Popular

SEE ALSO: 'Crowing again' Pompey name-dropped by Peterborough chief as he identifies teams to 'be up there' at end of League One season

And despite efforts to structure different deals that would suit the north London outfit, nothing could be agreed – prompting Pompey to step away from the negotiating table and focus their efforts on options that would prove better value for money.

Cowley remains keen to add an eighth member to his forward ranks before Thursday’s 11pm deadline, with Cambridge United’s Shilow Tracey and Harvey Knibbs two additional names to emerge.

And while he and his recruitment team believe greater value can found elsewhere to fulfil his brief, Peterborough have struck an agreement with Barnet for a player who is now in the final year of his contract.

Barnet winger Ephron Mason-Clarke is poised to join Peterborough Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Mason-Clark has scored two goals in four games for the Bees this season, taking his tally for the club to 22 in 181 appearances.

He impressed for Barnet in their recent pre-season friendly against the Blues at The Hive last month.

Featuring in the first half, he gave the Pompey defence plenty to think about and operated in various forward roles, which is another attractive quality he can bring to the table.

The Blues’ interest was a long-standing one, though, with the forward continuing his development at an impressive rate in recent seasons.

League OneThe BluesPeterboroughPortsmouthDanny Cowley