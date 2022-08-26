Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old is poised to join League One rivals Peterborough, after they reached an agreement with the National League side for the player.

The Blues had been pursuing a deal for the former Met Police forward as they continue their search for additional attacking reinforcements following the sale of Marcus Harness to Ipswich.

That had seen multiple bids rejected by the Bees for Mason-Clarke, whose power, pace and athleticism ticked many boxes for Danny Cowley.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And despite efforts to structure different deals that would suit the north London outfit, nothing could be agreed – prompting Pompey to step away from the negotiating table and focus their efforts on options that would prove better value for money.

Cowley remains keen to add an eighth member to his forward ranks before Thursday’s 11pm deadline, with Cambridge United’s Shilow Tracey and Harvey Knibbs two additional names to emerge.

And while he and his recruitment team believe greater value can found elsewhere to fulfil his brief, Peterborough have struck an agreement with Barnet for a player who is now in the final year of his contract.

Barnet winger Ephron Mason-Clarke is poised to join Peterborough Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Mason-Clark has scored two goals in four games for the Bees this season, taking his tally for the club to 22 in 181 appearances.

He impressed for Barnet in their recent pre-season friendly against the Blues at The Hive last month.

Featuring in the first half, he gave the Pompey defence plenty to think about and operated in various forward roles, which is another attractive quality he can bring to the table.