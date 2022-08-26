Portsmouth transfer news: summer target set to complete move to League One rivals Peterborough as Barnet accept bid for Ephron Mason-Clark
Any lingering hopes Pompey had of landing Barnet winger Ephron Mason-Clark look set to be dashed.
The 22-year-old is poised to join League One rivals Peterborough, after they reached an agreement with the National League side for the player.
The Blues had been pursuing a deal for the former Met Police forward as they continue their search for additional attacking reinforcements following the sale of Marcus Harness to Ipswich.
That had seen multiple bids rejected by the Bees for Mason-Clarke, whose power, pace and athleticism ticked many boxes for Danny Cowley.
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth transfer news: summer target set to complete move to League One rivals Peterborough as Barnet accept bid for Ephron Mason-Clark
-
2
Portsmouth and Newport County charged by FA following injury-time incident at end of Carabao Cup game at Rodney Parade
-
3
Portsmouth transfer news: what Doncaster Rovers are hoping for in order to complete deal for former Sheffield United and Swindon defender Kieron Freeman who is free to leave Fratton Park
-
4
How it's all gone wrong for big ex-Portsmouth favourite with ex-Shrewsbury Town and Walsall man in Charlton Athletic cold
-
5
Portsmouth transfer news: What Danny Cowley has said about potential surprises in final days of transfer window - and how Blues will act as A-League trio are named as potential Ryan Tunnicliffe suitors
SEE ALSO: 'Crowing again' Pompey name-dropped by Peterborough chief as he identifies teams to 'be up there' at end of League One season
And despite efforts to structure different deals that would suit the north London outfit, nothing could be agreed – prompting Pompey to step away from the negotiating table and focus their efforts on options that would prove better value for money.
Cowley remains keen to add an eighth member to his forward ranks before Thursday’s 11pm deadline, with Cambridge United’s Shilow Tracey and Harvey Knibbs two additional names to emerge.
And while he and his recruitment team believe greater value can found elsewhere to fulfil his brief, Peterborough have struck an agreement with Barnet for a player who is now in the final year of his contract.
Mason-Clark has scored two goals in four games for the Bees this season, taking his tally for the club to 22 in 181 appearances.
He impressed for Barnet in their recent pre-season friendly against the Blues at The Hive last month.
Featuring in the first half, he gave the Pompey defence plenty to think about and operated in various forward roles, which is another attractive quality he can bring to the table.
The Blues’ interest was a long-standing one, though, with the forward continuing his development at an impressive rate in recent seasons.