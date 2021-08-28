'Phwooooarrrr... our best possible team' - Portsmouth fans react to team to start against Wigan

Shaun Williams starts in a three-man midfield for Pompey against Wigan today.

The Blues boss has made three changes to the team which began last Saturday’s goalless draw at Doncaster.

Out go Connor Ogilive, Gassan Ahadme and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild – and in come Lee Brown, Shaun Williams and the previously injured Marcus Harness as the head coach goes with a 4-3-3 formation for the trip to the DW Stadium.

The system change from the usual 4-2-3-1 sees Cowley use summer signings Ryan Tunnicliffe, Shaun Williams and Morrell as a collective in the middle of the part for the first time.

And it’s that decision, along with Harness’ return, which has fans optimistic going into today’s game against the Latics – with some claiming it’s the strongest team named yet by Cowley.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on Twitter following the handing in of the team sheet...

@DanKnight10: That is our best possible team and system.

@pompeyboy_: We are so good #pompey

@dannyjonallen: Phwooooarrrr

@BoxingFanatic_: Morrell, Williams and Tunnicliffe is the starting line up we’ve been waiting for.

@SteveBPFC: Strong line up. That midfield!! #Pompey

@pfcmccloud: What a lineup

@LotharMatthaus2: That line up just says ‘goals’

@UpTheMoos: What a team! Hope the change in formation works tho

@Zapbw91: that is a thing of beauty.

@elitestanleyyy: 4-3-3 is a good choice.

