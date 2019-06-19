It’s a process every footballer goes through when signing for a new club.

After the personal terms are agreed and, if required, a fee between two clubs is settled, there’s one final thing a player has to do – pass his medical.

Pompey head physio Bobby Bacic. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey are closing in on winger Gary Mackay-Steven, who’s set to join this week after turning down a new deal at Aberdeen.

The Blues’ medical staff will run the rule over the former Celtic man to ensure there’s no reason why he’d not be physically fit enough to move to Fratton Park.

Head physio Bobby Bacic explained they are a four-stage process, with James Bolton recently undergoing one before signing a three-year deal at Fratton Park.

Pompey’s recruitment team firstly do their due dilligence on the player’s background by looking at his past injuries and how many games he’s played.

Then Bacic, head of sports science Jeff Lewis and the club’s doctor do tests in their specialist areas.

‘It starts really with the recruitment department doing the research of the player, in terms of games played,’ said Bacic.

‘They get all of that data, as well as reserve games, previous injuries and previous operations.

‘That’s the background data. When they turn up for the medical, the doctor is around and he’ll do his bits and pieces like blood tests.

‘They should have cardiac screening now because players have been around and are in the system but sometimes they don’t.

‘My side is more the musclar stuff, while Jeff looks at joints, range of movements and swelling.

‘They're not things that we’d be worried about but things that we think we might have to work on when we get the player.

‘Jeff will then look at some dynamic testing such as jumping testing and movement testing.’