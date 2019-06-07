Have your say

James Bolton believes he can handle the pressure he will face after becoming Pompey’s first summer signing.

The Blues’ new right-back is Kenny Jackett’s first summer addition, after leaving Shrewsbury.

Bolton’s arrival confirms Nathan Thompson will not be staying at Fratton Park - and gives the new face some big boots to fill.

The 24-year-old is confident he can take on the challenge which lies in wait at a club of Pompey’s size, however.

And he’s ready to vie with Anton Walkes for the starting slot in what could be a new-look defence next term.

New signing James Bolton. Picture: Colin Farmery

Bolton said: ‘I feel I can deal with it.

‘I enjoy playing in the big games.

‘When you’ve got loads of fans it gets me up for the game.

‘I don’t think it’s anything to shy away from. You’ve got to embrace it.

‘You have to do what you can - you can only do your best.

‘That’s all I ask for from myself - and hopefully that’s good enough.

‘I want to hit the ground running now.

‘I want to push the team up the table and get this club up.

‘In football, it doesn’t work like that (a preferred choice). You have to impress the manager. You have to do what you can to do that.

‘I’m sure there will be plenty of games for both of us, so we’ll have to come to the season and see how it goes.

‘There’s another couple of weeks until pre-season starts.

‘There’s a few bits to get ready, then I coming down to settle in and get going.

‘It’s a big move for me and I can’t wait to get started.’

Bolton has been afforded a three-year contract, with the target to reach the Championship a clear ambition.

It’s a level the former Gateshead man believes he can operate at.

Bolton added: ‘The gaffer was really clear about wanting people to come down and settle in.

‘He doesn’t want people here for a year. He wants to build something.

‘It was good to get that (a three-year deal) because it means I can really settle in.

‘I want to build something here.

‘Everyone is here is to be in that Championship.

‘It’s an aspiration of mine to play there and I’m sure it’s the same with the other players here.

‘I think we can do that.’