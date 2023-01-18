Promotion-hunting Mansfield paid an undisclosed fee to recruit Callum Johnson from the Scottish Premiership on Friday.

And the 26-year-old marked his Stags debut with an assist and man-of-the-match display in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Crewe.

The right-back had fallen out of favour with Danny Cowley, spending the campaign on loan at League One rivals Fleetwood, making 39 appearances.

It was a decision which puzzled the Fratton faithful, who had voted him runner-up in The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season for 2020-21.

Kenny Jackett had recruited him from Accrington for around £100,000 in September 2020 and the former Middlesbrough youngster impressed in his maiden Fratton Park season.

Following Cowley’s appointment in March 2021, initially as interim head coach, Johnson started 11 of the final 12 matches that season.

Callum Johnson made 48 appearances and scored once for Pompey before handed a free transfer last summer. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

However, following the arrival of Kieron Freeman and then Mahlon Romeo, his days at Fratton Park were numbered and a loan to Fleetwood followed.

As a free agent, Johnson joined Ross County in July, going on to make 24 appearances, establishing himself as a regular in their starting XI.

Then, six months later, he returned to England after Stags boss Nigel Clough swooped to strengthen their promotion ambition.

Johnson was handed an instant debut in Saturday’s visit of Crewe, providing the cross for George Maris’ opener.

However, they had to settle for a 1-1 draw after seeing out the final nine minutes with 10-men following the dismissal of goalscorer Maris.

Johnson told the Mansfield Chad: ‘There has been some interest for a while

‘I was a free agent in the summer. I had four or five offers from League One, but I just decided to go to Scotland for a change.

‘Ross County finished top six the year before and just missed out on Europe so I felt it was a good opportunity – the manager really wanted me.

‘I have played about 20 games this season but it's just not worked out for me. I wanted to move back to England closer to home as I was six or seven hours away up there.

‘Mansfield were the first club to show interest again as they have for a couple of seasons.

‘I know the club and the manager's pedigree and I wanted to come here, win games and get promoted.’

