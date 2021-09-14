Pompey needed a penalty shootout victory over Basingstoke Town to progress into the third round of the Hampshire Cup Picture Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Pompey played out a 0-0 stalemate with the Dragons, despite having five first team players involved tonight.

A mixture of youth and experience was utilised during the second round clash with players such as Paul Downing, Michael Jacobs, and Gassan Ahadme playing the match’s entirety.

However, a resolute performance from the Dragons saw the Blues struggle to put the ball in the back of the net and claim a victory in regulation time.

After a tough evening in Basingstoke where the Blues were pushed to the limit, read below to see how each player rated individually.

Alex Bass-7

Had little to do during the opening 45 minutes but produced a fine reaction save early in the second half to prevent Basingstoke from taking the lead. Made up for his miss in the shootout by saving two penalties including the deciding spot kick from Aiden Lewis.

Izzy Kaba-6

Kaba looked defensively sound throughout the night and looked to cause problems down the right-hand side with consistent direct runs

Paul Downing-7

Downing commanded the backline well and was a leader throughout. Rarely put a foot wrong all night and looked head and shoulders above the rest.

Connor Ogilive-7

Looked solid at the back when partnered with Downing and looked comfortable with the ball at his feet throughout when trying to be the architect of attacks.

Harvey Hughes-6

Consistently wanted the ball during the match, and provided a bright spark throughout the first half.

Harry Jewitt-White-7

Calm and composed in the midfield, played a slightly deeper role against the Dragons and delivered inch-perfect passes all evening.

Adam Payce-6

Played in the heart of midfield, and would often took for Ahadme with lofted balls over the Basingstoke defence. However, a combination of mistimed runs from the Blues forward and well read runs from the defence meant they were never taken advantage of.

Alfie Bridgman-5

Grew in anonymity as the match progressed and rarely set the game alight. Replaced by David Setters on 70 minutes.

Dan Gifford-6

Struggled with the opponents’ physicality, but showed good signs with the ball as he was always looking to be positive.

Gassan Ahadme-5

Failed to stamp his authority on proceedings, and was often marked out of the game by the Dragons centre-backs.

Michael Jacobs-6

Improved as the match went on and was unlucky not to break the deadlock in the second half when he saw his side-footed effort well saved by Paul Strudley.

Substitutes:

David Setters-5