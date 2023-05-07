The Blues chief executive made the commitment in his programme notes ahead of the club’s final game of the season against Wycombe.

A place outside of the promotion and play-offs was already guaranteed before kick-off, with Pompey set for a seventh consecutive term in League One.

But as thoughts turn to next season and another busy summer of player comings and goings, Cullen stressed all efforts will be made to ensure fans’ demands for advancements on the pitch will be met.

When thanking the Fratton faithful for their continued loyalty, the CEO wrote: ‘We are nothing without our amazing supporters.

‘I am privileged to have been able to meet so many of you, both on matchdays inside and outside the stadium and elsewhere in Portsmouth.

‘Thank you all for your encouragement, support and kindness – and most importantly for your passion and determination for the club to flourish and succeed.

‘The "Pompey Spirit” embodied by our fans is inspirational. As we continue with the special celebrations in this 125th anniversary year, please do let me assure you that we will all continue to work as hard as we possibly can to deliver the progress deserved by everyone connected with Pompey and especially for you, our outstanding supporters.’

Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen

Cullen also thanked those 3,120 supporters for their incredible support at Derby County last weekend – the Blues’ final away game of the season – before spelling out what Pompey’s recruitment would look like once the transfer window opens on June 10.

He said: ‘A heartfelt tribute to the 3,120 of you who travelled to Derby last weekend and backed the team from start to finish. You out-sang the home fans for much of the match in a vibrant atmosphere and amidst a sell-out crowd, with more than 31,000 in attendance.

‘It was brilliant that all our supporters remained together at the final whistle, allowing the players the chance to show their appreciation to everyone who made the trip to the East Midlands.

‘We estimate that over the course of the campaign, more than 8,000 miles will have been clocked up by those who have consistently travelled in outstanding numbers to all our games in league and cup, so there was a determination to repay that commitment with a strong and passionate performance last week. Thank you!’

He added: ‘The work on identifying and recruiting fresh talent for next season has not stopped since the closure of the January transfer window. A tremendous amount of work has been undertaken by Rich Hughes, John Mousinho and Phil Boardman, together with our scouts and analysts, all watching and assessing players across a variety of positions.

‘All the activity is aligned to our long-term player recruitment strategy, the investment in young emerging first team-ready talent, as evidenced by the January signings of Ryley Towler and Paddy Lane, and adding to the experienced and talented players already under contract for 2023/24.