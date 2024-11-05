Matt Ritchie in action during Pompey's 1-0 defeat at Plymouth. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

There’s been Home Park heartbreak in recent times and now there’s another agonising entry for Pompey.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues could have won, they should have won, yet ended up on the receiving end of a 1-0 defeat courtesy of a goal eight minutes from time.

It was substitute Michael Obafemi who broke their hearts, a former Southampton player who had been reminded of his footballing past by the travelling support upon entering the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outmuscling firstly Tom McIntyre and then Regan Poole as he chased Dan Grimshaw’s long kick, the attacker proceeded to settle matters with a clinical right-footed finish.

Matt Ritchie in action during Pompey's 1-0 defeat at Plymouth. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Harsh, so harsh on the Blues, yet, in truth, they have only themselves to blame having failed to capitalise on their dominance and some excellent openings.

At times the Home Park crowd were frustrated with their team as Pompey pressed high and penned them into their half and outplayed them. as in the fine second-half display at Hull.

However, crucially, that goal never arrived, particularly during purple periods for John Mousinho’s men, and that’s why this was a glaring opportunity missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had Pompey departed with a point, they most likely would have been disappointed considering the bright manner of their display, with Matt Ritchie and Callum Lang again outstanding.

As it was they left with defeat, a late defeat at that, and suffered another harsh reminder of fine margins in the Championship.

Mousinho had made one change at Home Park, with Jordan Williams replacing Terry Devlin at right-back. However, it remained the same 20-man squad which was on duty at Hull for Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

That meant again no room for Harvey Blair, Will Norris, Elias Sorensen, while Zak Swanson, Conor Shaughnessy, Jacob Farrell and Colby Bishop were among those missing through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Regan Poole continued to captain Pompey, with Marlon Park on the bench for a third successive match.

When the match got underway, the Blues had the ball in Plymouth’s net inside the opening minute - but it was ruled out for offside.

A cross was pulled back from the right and Connor Ogilvie’s first-time right-footed shot was blocked by the legs of Dan Grimshaw, with Regan Poole slotting into an empty net.

However, Pompey’s skipper was clearly offside and the visitors couldn’t have any complaints over his effort not being allowed to stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It kick-started a bright start for the Blues, who picked up where they left off at Hull, with plenty of attacking intent and playing mainly in the opposition half.

On 15 minutes, a wonderful long pass from Freddie Potts picked out Williams’ run from right-back and his dangerous low cross was sliced into the air by the panicked Julio Pleguezuelo, before being cleared.

Certainly the Home Park crowd were demonstrating growing agitation with their side, reflecting the effectiveness of Mousinho’s men in the early stages.

A glorious chance then went begging on 27 minutes when Callum Lang put in a tremendous ball from the right and somehow Josh Murphy missed it completely at the far post on the run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still the Blues dominated and a lovely move down the left saw Murphy feed the run of Potts and his low cross agonisingly couldn’t be reached by Yengi, while moments later Ritchie’s diving header from Murphy’s cross was straight at Grimshaw.

Frustratingly, despite their dominance, the Blues headed in at the break goalless, giving the hosts chance to reorganise for the second half.

Encouragingly, Mousinho’s troops picked up where they left off in the second half and Potts fizzed in a first-time shot from the edge of the box which was straight at Grimshaw.

Then Yengi charged into the box down the right and drove in a fierce cross which just eluded Murphy’s desperate dive at the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in a rare Plymouth attack, Nicolas Schmid saved brilliantly with his left hand to keep out Jordan Houghton’s shot from inside the box.

Pompey were forced into a change on 64 minutes, with Williams coming off with an injury and replaced at right-back by Devlin.

Still the Blues couldn’t find their goal, despite plenty of encouraging attacking play - then they were hit by the sucker punch.

On 82 minutes Grimshaw’s long kick saw Obafemi outmuscle McIntyre in the air and then knock over Poole to find himself with the ball at his feet inside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The substitute then finished it off with a powerful shot into the far corner and Home Park exploded.

Pompey were shell shocked and subsequently never looked like getting back into the match as Plymouth eased to a victory which for long periods never looked likely.