Plymouth Argyle crash out of the play-offs on dramatic final day - five years on from losing title to Portsmouth

Despite being backed by over 2,500 travelling Blues fans, Danny Cowley’s side slipped to a forgettable 4-1 loss at Hillsborough.

As Pompey ended the campaign 10th in the table, the win for Wednesday ensured Darren Moore’s team finished fourth in the league.

But that low was nothing compared to what Plymouth suffered – five years on from losing the League Two title to Pompey on the final day.

Steve Schumacher’s side missed out on the top six as they fell to pieces at home to MK Dons - and were smashed 5-1.

Harry Darling and four goals from League One player of the season Scott Twine were enough to break Pilgrims hearts, who dropped out of the play-offs at the final hurdle.

Elsewhere, a pivotal game at Priestfield determined the outcome at both ends of the standings, with Gillingham and Rotherham battling for survival and promotion respectively.

it was the Millers who came away victorious after a 2-0 win secured their place in the automatic promotion spots.

Goals from Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Georgie Kelly were enough to reward Paul Warne’s side with an instant return to the Championship, while the result relegated Neil Harris’ outfit to league Two.

After missing out on goal difference, the Gills were joined by AFC Wimbledon, Doncaster and Crewe – who all dropped to the fourth tier.

This came after Fleetwood survived - although they suffered a 4-2 defeat at Bolton.

Wigan overcame their Fratton Park woes and returned to winning ways, comfortably cruising past Shrewsbury at New Meadow.

A Josh Vela own goal and Will Keane double secured the title for Leam Richardson’s side, which included ex-Pompey duo Tom Naylor and Jack Whatmough.

Elsewhere, Ipswich ended their season in style putting four past Charlton, who had a campaign to forget.

Goals from Wes Burns (2), Tyreeq Bakinson and James Norwood completed the rout for Kieran McKenna’s men, who ended the season in 11th.

Other results: