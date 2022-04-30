RECAP as Portsmouth's fine end to season ends in thumping defeat

Danny Cowley’s men look to continue their strong end to the season at Hillsborough against Darren Moore’s play-off chasers.
The Owls have shown impressive home form this season and looking to build on that success by securing a top-six finish.
There will be a sellout crowd at Hillsborough for the occasion, with Pompey taking 3,000 fans to Yorkshire.
We’ll be building up to the 12.30pm kick off with all the talking points, team news and video.
Then it’s live kick by kick commentary as the Blues look to sign off on a high.
LIVE Sheffield Wednesday 3 Portsmouth 1
Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:25
Full-time: Sheff Wed 4 Pompey 1
Four minutes’ stoppage time
Byers has a goal against his old side. Bazunu saves superbly from Paterson, but from the resulting corner the former Blues loanee heads home.
Bannan has pulled up injured and Paterson comes on.
Off the post again as Raggett’s header from a cormer is pushed on to the woodwork by Peacock-Farrell.
Decent free-kick put in by Curtis is headed behind for a corner
Pompey are going to Fleetwood next season. One goal from Gillingham at home to Rotherham and they are staying up. I know what trip I’d rather make - come on the Gills!
Windass being readied
Pompey break two on two with Thompson who goes alone but Hutching puts in a superb block as he shoots from the edge of the box.
Gregory gets in on goal but lifts his lob on to the top of the netting.