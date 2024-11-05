Similar to Pompey, the Pilgrims are currently dealing with an injury crisis of sorts. The list of absentees is growing, and most recently it was revealed that joint-top-scorer Ibrahim Cissoko would be sidelined. He joins Joe Edwards in being ruled out for the rest of 2024, forcing Wayne Rooney must make do with what he’s got.

The two sides find themselves in the relegation zone, with Plymouth without a win in four games, suffering three defeats. What bodes well for the hosts, though, is they are unbeaten against Pompey in their past seven league games, so you have to go back to September 2018 for the last time the Blues took maximum points off of them.

Home Park is not a happy hunting ground for Pompey as they've lost in their past two league visits to Devon, and are winless in six there. The last time Pompey won at Plymouth's ground was in August 2015.

Plymouth's away form has been letting them down this season, but at home they've lost just one of their past nine league matches there. Pompey don’t tend to win their midweek fixtures, either, this season as outings against Stoke and Cardiff prove.

A win for Pompey this evening would at least take them above Plymouth, but QPR are also playing tonight as well. Pompey’s one and only win this season came on their travels, and so there will be a hope that John Mousinho’s men can put in a performance like they did at Loftus Road to bring the three points back to PO4.

With a double game week, both manager’s will be faced with the test of keeping everyone fit ahead of their weekend games and so changes could be made. Here’s the injury situation for both clubs ahead of kick-off.

1 . Colby Bishop - out Colby Bishop is continuing to run outside as he maintains rehabilitation following heart surgery. Pompey have declined to put a target date for his return. Photo: Portsmouth FC Photo Sales

2 . Ibane Bowat - out The 22-year-old centre-back ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee as he took a shot on goal during training in September. The injury required surgey and has ruled him out for the remainder of the season. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Conor Shaughnessy - out Conor Shaughnessy hasn't played for Pompey since August 17 against Luton after dealing with some injuries. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales