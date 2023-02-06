Plymouth v Portsmouth to be sell-out as rival fans rush to snap up tickets for Home Park fixture

The Pilgrims confirmed on Monday morning that all home tickets for the game had now sold out.

And with no current availability in the away end either, Home Park is set to be packed to capacity for the much anticipated fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues were handed a ticket allocation of 1,600 for the Barn Park End of the ground. But they’ve all been snapped up, with no seats now on sale via the club website.

That’s of huge credit to Pompey, who sit 10th in the League One table and with only an outside chance of making the play-offs. John Mousinho’s side are nine points adrift of Barnsley who occupy sixth place.

The interest also demonstrates how important the game is for Pilgrims fans, with Steven Schumacher’s side second-placed in the table and on course for automatic promotion.

No doubt the rivalry built up between both clubs in recent seasons has also impacted demand for tickets.

For Blues fans attending on Saturday, though, it’s worth noting that Pompey are without a win during their past six visits to Home Park.

Pompey fans who made the midweek trip to Plymouth last season.

Indeed, their last taste of victory at Plymouth came at the very start of the 2015-16 season when Matt Tubbs and Gary Roberts scored in a 2-1 win for Paul Cook’s then side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, their next trip to PL2 – the second-leg of their League Two play-off semi-final the same season – resulted in a 1-0 defeat which saw the Pilgrims progress to the final, a game they eventually lost to AFC Wimbledon.

Pompey lost 1-0 at Home Park last season, with 1,381 away fans present for the mid-week fixture.

Plymouth’s biggest crowd of the season to date is the 16,567 who attended their 4-2 win against Exeter back in October.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad