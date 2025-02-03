Andre Dozzell admits he had a point to prove - and did so emphatically against Burnley.

The central midfielder had started two of Pompey’s previous five Championship matches following the recruitment of Isaac Hayden.

Despite improved Blues form of late and growing impressively into his responsibilities in John Mousinho’s side, the former Ipswich man was relegated to the bench to make way for the Newcastle loanee.

However, Dozzell was restored alongside Freddie Potts in the centre of Pompey’s midfield for Saturday’s goalless draw with Burnley.

Andre Dozzell had a point to prove in Pompey's goalless draw against Burnley. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Dozzell told The News: ‘I think you always have a point to prove when you haven’t played the last game, you want to come in and show why you should be starting and why you think the team’s better with you in it.

‘That’s always my point. We’ve got a whole squad and have to keep working hard individually and trying to push ourselves.

‘I was a bit annoyed, but in a couple of games I probably haven’t been to the standard, so I can’t really have any complaints and that’s going to happen in football.

‘You just have to keep working hard and, when your opportunity comes, you have to take it again. It’s nothing to get down about, work hard on the training pitch and wait for your chance.

‘I’m just trying to give my all. I don’t think you’ve seen the real me yet. I have been good off the ball, but I still think I can do more on the ball - but that will come.’

Isaac Hayden has taken Andre Dozzell’s first-team spot of late. Picture: Adam Fradgley

Burnley represented his 26th Pompey outing since joining as a free agent in August, which includes 20 starts.

Following a five-game spell on the bench from mid-September, the 25-year-old has largely been a fixture in Mousinho’s starting XI.

Slowly he has won over the doubters with his excellent work-rate, commitment and mobility to establish himself among one of the summer successes in the transfer market.

And Saturday’s showing was even more impressive considering he was on a disciplinary tightrope after two minutes, having been given a yellow card.

He added: ‘It wasn’t ideal getting booked early, so I had to be careful for the rest of the match. It’s just one of those things, you just have to play a bit smart.

‘I think I did okay defensively against Burnley. I can do more on the ball to try to make a difference. Against a great side like that, I thought I was good defensively, so it’s something to build on.

‘We are in a difficult spot and are working hard as a team to do better.’