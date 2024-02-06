Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil Warnock’s admiration for Pompey is well-documented.

The 75-year-old has come close to managing the Blues on a couple of occasions during his 40-plus-year coaching career. Meanwhile, only last year he told The News that he was interested in replacing Danny Cowley in the Fratton Park hot seat on a short-term basis, only for the club to appoint John Mousinho to lead their long-term strategy.

‘It’s a fabulous club,’ said Warnock. When I was a visiting manager, I used to get up and shout instructions and the fans behind drowned me out. I couldn’t shout a flipping thing! There are a couple of clubs I wish I had the chance to manage and that was one of them. I’ve always got on well with the fans there.’

However, it seems the top Blues job isn’t the only one the former Huddersfield, Leeds, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and QPR boss has been holding out for. Indeed, following his appointment as Aberdeen boss on Monday until the end of the season, Warnock has revealed that managing in Scotland is something he’s always aspired to do as well.

Just like at Pompey, he’s been denied that opportunity in the past, having revealed a previous application for the role at Pittodrie was unceremoniously rejected. But with the much-travelled manager now finally realising his dream and ready for his first taste of Scottish football as the Dons travel to Rangers tonight, Warnock has explained why he’s decided to come out of retirement once more.

He said: ‘I’m really looking forward to the challenge here at Aberdeen. I’ve made no secret of the fact I’ve always wanted to manage in Scotland so when I spoke to Dave (Cormack, chairman) and Alan (Burrows, chief executive) and they asked me to help out it just felt like the right opportunity.'

He added: 'When you get to my age, you think twice about a job - but I got a good feeling about this one. In the last three weeks I could have got three times my salary, but it's not the salary - you don't come back at my age if something doesn't tick the boxes, and Aberdeen does.'

So why did Warnock never get the chance to fulfil his Pompey ambitions? Well, speaking to The News last year, he revealed obstacles were often put in the way - particularly in 2005, when the Blues were seeking a replacement for Alain Perrin.

Warnock said: ‘I got on really well with Milan Mandaric, he wanted me and I wanted to come, but Peter (Storrie, chief executive0 would always put obstacles in the way. I wasn’t very well at that time, so also couldn't come down to meet them.

‘In the end Peter, wanted to work with Harry (Redknapp) and put obstacles in my way. Milan wanted me to come and knew what I thought about the club. I nearly managed Pompey a couple of times.’