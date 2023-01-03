'It's a fabulous club': Ex-Leeds, Sheffield United and Cardiff boss on why he's open to managing Portsmouth short-term
Neil Warnock is open to finally fulfilling his ambition of managing Pompey – but only for the remainder of the season.
The Blues are seeking a new boss following last night’s departure of Danny Cowley after 21-and-a-half months at the helm.
Leam Richardson is an obvious consideration through his Pompey links and winning the League One title with Wigan last season.
However, some supporters have called for Warnock to be handed the reins.
The 74-year-old boasts eight promotions and last managed Middlesbrough before his dismissal in November 2021.
And he would consider returning to football for a short-term stint at Fratton Park.
He told The News: ‘It’s a fabulous club. When I was a visiting manager, I used to get up and shout instructions and the fans behind drowned me out. I couldn’t shout a flipping thing!
‘There are a couple of clubs I wish I had the chance to manage and that was one of them. I’ve always got on well with the fans there.
‘I don’t know about the job there at the minute, you would have to see if they have already got things sorted out.
‘Sometimes I think a short-term appointment at clubs enables them to just take their time and get the right man in place.
‘That’s the only thing for me. I couldn’t do it for 2-3 years anyhow, but it depends if they are in a rush and they want to bring somebody in straight away.
‘You never know, do you, but I’ve not had any contact with anybody.
‘I’ve had offers (from other clubs) over the last few months, but didn’t want to do anything over Christmas anyhow. I thought I would see what crops up and if there’s anything interesting.
‘Pompey’s a lovely club, though.’
Warnock revealed he almost got the Pompey job on several occasions, coming closest in December 2005.
Following Alain Perrin’s dismissal, Milan Mandaric was seeking somebody to keep the relegation-threatened Blues in the Premier League.
However, the move fell through, with Mandaric instead turning to Harry Redknapp for a second spell which would spark the Great Escape.
Warnock, though, will be in Portsmouth on May 25 at the Guildhall as part of his Are You With Me? tour.
He added: ‘Well I got the job. I was ill actually and I could tell Peter Storrie never really wanted me.
‘I got on really well with Milan Mandaric, he wanted me and I wanted to come, but Peter would always put obstacles in the way. I wasn’t very well at that time, so also couldn't come down to meet them.
‘In the end Peter, wanted to work with Harry and put obstacles in my way.
‘Milan wanted me to come and knew what I thought about the club, that’s why I asked my man if I could do a show there this year and have a good laugh with the fans.
‘I nearly managed Pompey a couple of times, but you’ll have to come to my show to listen to those stories. I can’t give away all my information!’