However, some supporters have called for Warnock to be handed the reins.

The 74-year-old boasts eight promotions and last managed Middlesbrough before his dismissal in November 2021.

And he would consider returning to football for a short-term stint at Fratton Park.

He told The News: ‘It’s a fabulous club. When I was a visiting manager, I used to get up and shout instructions and the fans behind drowned me out. I couldn’t shout a flipping thing!

‘There are a couple of clubs I wish I had the chance to manage and that was one of them. I’ve always got on well with the fans there.

Neil Warnock, who last managed Middlesbrough, would be open to taking over at Pompey for the remainder of the season. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

‘I don’t know about the job there at the minute, you would have to see if they have already got things sorted out.

‘Sometimes I think a short-term appointment at clubs enables them to just take their time and get the right man in place.

‘That’s the only thing for me. I couldn’t do it for 2-3 years anyhow, but it depends if they are in a rush and they want to bring somebody in straight away.

‘You never know, do you, but I’ve not had any contact with anybody.

‘I’ve had offers (from other clubs) over the last few months, but didn’t want to do anything over Christmas anyhow. I thought I would see what crops up and if there’s anything interesting.

‘Pompey’s a lovely club, though.’

Warnock revealed he almost got the Pompey job on several occasions, coming closest in December 2005.

Following Alain Perrin’s dismissal, Milan Mandaric was seeking somebody to keep the relegation-threatened Blues in the Premier League.

However, the move fell through, with Mandaric instead turning to Harry Redknapp for a second spell which would spark the Great Escape.

He added: ‘Well I got the job. I was ill actually and I could tell Peter Storrie never really wanted me.

‘I got on really well with Milan Mandaric, he wanted me and I wanted to come, but Peter would always put obstacles in the way. I wasn’t very well at that time, so also couldn't come down to meet them.

‘In the end Peter, wanted to work with Harry and put obstacles in my way.

‘Milan wanted me to come and knew what I thought about the club, that’s why I asked my man if I could do a show there this year and have a good laugh with the fans.