Southampton manager Russell Martin has admitted he’s been in contact with John Mousinho to congratulate him on his success with Pompey this season.

The Saints boss has also messaged Blues chief executive Andy Cullen since promotion back to the Championship and the League One title was secured on Tuesday night, having previously worked with the Fratton Park CEO at MK Dons.

But to ensure he remains on the right side of St Mary’s fans, Martin was keen to stress he wasn’t pleased that his club’s arch rivals had secured their passage out of the third tier after six previous failed attempts.

Pompey’s promotion means a return of the south coast derby is firmly on the cards for next season - a league head-to-head that’s been missing from both clubs’ schedules since the 2011-12 campaign. Southampton are currently fourth in the Championship and four points off the automatic promotion spots - although their place in the play-offs is already guaranteed with four games of their season remaining.

Boss John Mousinho is now a Pompey immortal after galvanising a city. Pic: Jason Brown.

Martin is keen to add to the feel-good factor that exploded at Fratton Park following victory over Barnsley at St Mary’s over the coming weeks. In the meantime, though, he’s delighted for both Mousinho and Cullen on a personal level, having built up relationships with the Blues duo before before his move to Saints last summer.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, the 38-year-old said: ‘I messaged John yesterday, we go back a long way as we played for the England Colleges under 18 team, so 20-odd years ago now. He's a really good guy, really intelligent. This is about John, not about Portsmouth, just to stress to our fans.

‘I texted him yesterday to say he's making the management thing look easy and putting the rest of us to shame.

‘Andy Cullen, the chief executive of Portsmouth, is a guy who gave me a massive opportunity at MK Dons and who I have a lot of time and respect for and a really good person. I messaged him as well.

‘For them personally, for Andy to take the punt on John as well, and on me initially, I'm pleased the young British manager is getting an opportunity again.

‘I'm pleased for John personally because he's a good person and I'm really pleased for Andy because he's a really good person. It doesn't mean I'm really pleased that Portsmouth Football Club got promoted, but I also think it's only a good thing for football down the south coast.

‘For them two to do what they've done and the way they've done it is a really great achievement. So congratulations to them and now it's our job to make sure we experience our own success in a couple of weeks.’