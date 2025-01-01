Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey began 2025 with a bang as they ran out comfortable winners against Swansea on New Year’s Day.

Goals from Josh Murphy (22 minutes), Paddy Lane (29), Ryley Towler (61) and Colby Bishop handed John Mousinho’s side a morale-boosting and much-needed 4-0 win over the Welsh side following some tough-to-take defeats at Watford and Bristol City over the holiday period.

The important victory - Pompey’s fifth of the season - once again lifted them out of the relegation zone as the hosts cross the halfway point of the season. It also saw the Blues secure their fourth home win in five games as Fortress Fratton continues to provide PO4 supporters hope over the second half of the campaign.

After a cagey start, Pompey opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. Zak Swanson won possession in the visitors’ half, played a one-two with Lane and then sent a delicious cross into the box that Murphy blasted into the roof of the net at the back post.

The Blues nearly doubled their advantage three minutes later when Freddie Potts’ curling effort into the Swansea penalty area just missed Colby Bishop, only for Matt Grimes to nearly steer the ball into his own net.

But the Fratton faithful didn’t have long to wait for a second as a mix-up in the Welsh side’s defence allowed Lane to capitalise and he toe-poked the ball past Swans keeper Lawrence Vigouroux just before the half-hour mark.

The home side were well deserving of their two-goal lead, but just like in Wales last month, Swansea were showing signs that they weren’t going to roll over and accept defeat so early in the game.

Indeed, it took a great tackle from Swanson to prevent Eom Ji-Sung from testing Nicolas Schmid’s reactions. Liam Cullen saw his header loop onto the top of the Pompey net on 41 minutes. Meanwhile, Swansea conjured up their best chance two minutes before the break when Florian Bianchini was presented with a header inside the six yard box. But rather than score what looked like a certain goal, he tamely headed the ball into Schmid’s arms as the Blues retained their lead heading into half-time.

The visitors started the second half determined to reduce the deficit and immediately put Pompey on the back foot. Brazilian winger Ronald was proving a thorn in the Blues’ side down the right wing, while on the other flank Ji-Song was superbly denied by Schmid on 51 minutes after he got the better of Swanson.

Josh Tymon smashed an effort against the crossbar as the hour mark approached and the Blues struggled to get out of their own half.

But just when it looked inevitable that Pompey would concede and crumble under the pressure, they responded with a third goal of their own on 61 minutes. A free-kick won down the Blues’ left was delivered into the Swansea box, where Towler was on hand to head the ball beyond the reach of Vigouroux.

That provided the hosts with a huge boost and Callum Lang nearly got in on the act when his volley from a tight angle was deflected past the post by Vigouroux. Murphy then showed he wasn’t happy with just one goal when he let loose from 25 yards - only to be denied by the out-stretched arm of the visiting keeper.

Swans substitute Zan Vipotnik was inches away from giving the visitors a glimmer of hope with a superb header on 75 minutes - but the next goal was a fourth for Pompey as Bishop made the most of more sloppiness in the away defence.

Murphy intercepted Cyrus Christie’s attempt to play out from the back and he laid the ball straight into the path of Pompey No9, who punished Luke Williams’ side with the simplest of tap-ins.

It was the striker’s third goal since his return from heart surgery in the summer. It was the perfect way to enter the new year and there’ll be hope there’s more to come as the Blues continue to put up a fight at the bottom of the Championship table.