Portsmouth boss' admission over not having trust of fans as Fratton Park searches for fear factor

But the Blues boss is confident he and his players will get supporters onside if they show more of the qualities they’ve displayed over the past week.

And Cowley believes that can see the missing atmosphere return to Fratton Park, after his side embarked on a run of home fixtures.

Pompey look for back-to-back home wins for the first time since November against rock-bottom Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

Tuesday’s success against Burton Albion came off the back of a scarcely-deserved defeat for 10 men at Oxford United, which earned the appreciation of supporters.

Cowley felt that was revealing, as he acknowledged he can feel the jury is still out on him and his players.

He said: ‘The fans’ performance in the stands at Oxford deserved so much more than what we took from the game.

‘But if they see that fight, regardless of what else happens, they will be with you.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

‘That’s really important to us. We’re still in the early part of our relationship with our supporters.

‘They are still working out if they can trust us or not. That is fair.

‘We’ve got to earn that trust, and you earn it from a consistent level of performance - both in effort, attitude, endeavour and the quality of your actions as well.’

Much has been made of Fratton Park’s atmosphere being below the level it’s traditionally associated with, as Pompey struggled for form this year.

The Burton game marks the first of five League One matches from seven at PO4, however, with a presentable run of games now underway.

Cowley added: ‘We’ve all go to remember we’ve played a lot more away than at home.

‘It’s always good to play at Fratton Park and we need to create that feeling of being a fortress.

‘I’ve always had that where our home ground has been a fortress.

‘You want to make it the most difficult place you can for opponents to come. You want the game on your terms.

‘We don’t want anyone coming to Fratton Park and getting an easy ride, whether that’s on or off the pitch.

‘We all have to unite, because we all ultimately want the same thing.

‘I know how much this club means to the supporters, so when we step out on the grass we have to show how much it means to us, too.’

